Dayton airshow kicked off in Vandalia with memorable performance and huge crowd

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
ArtWraps winners to be unveiled at Art in the City
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The winnings designs for the ArtWraps project have been selected!. The fourteen winning designs have been turned into vinyl wraps that will cover utility boxes and brighten streets throughout downtown Dayton. “There was such a tremendous response to the first phase of the ArtWraps program,” said...
OHTF1 reflects on week in Kentucky helping flood victims, donations needed
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A local disaster response team is heading down to Kentucky this weekend to help with flooding relief efforts. The governor of Kentucky called the damage the most devastation the state has ever seen. Ohio Task Force One was deployed to Appalachia a week ago and is still there helping.
Heat Advisory for the Miami Valley; When we see relief from the heat
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 10 am until 8 pm Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower 90s with high humidity will bring heat index values up to 103 by Wednesday afternoon. It's important to stay hydrated, limit time outside,...
Six officers who ended Oregon District mass shooting share their story
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The six current and former Dayton Police officers who ended the tragic Oregon District mass shooting on August 4, 2019, spoke about their actions publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Sergeant W. Chad Knight (retired) and Officers Jeremy Campbell, Vince Carter, Dave Denlinger, Ryan Nabel,...
CSU Marketplace to hold community mobile market
WILBERFOCE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Central State University (CSU) Community Marketplace will be hosting a mobile marketplace. The marketplace will be free to all CSU students, staff and community residents, says CSU Extension Agriculture/Natural Resources Associate Clare Thorn. “All food is free,” Thorn adds, “and we will not require proof...
Clark Shawnee schools pushing to pass combined levy for a third time
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The fate of the Clark Shawnee School District is in the hands of voters for a third time. “So the levy that is on today's ballot is a substitute replacement levy that combines two existing operation levies and substitutes them in the one ballot issue,” said Brian Kuhn the Superintendent.
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
Biltmore Towers completes renovations with ribbon cutting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Renovations to an affordable apartment community in Dayton are officially complete. A ribbon cutting ceremony held Tuesday celebrates renovations done to Biltmore Towers. Full renovations began two years ago with funding from the 'Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act', cosponsored by Representative Mike Turner. Originally...
8-year-old cancer survivor celebrates home run for life
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards for the Anthem Home Run for Life program. In cooperation with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio, the Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards while they take on the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
Dayton Post Office hosting job fairs every Friday in August
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Post Office at 1111 East Fifth St. is hosting job fairs every Friday during the month of August, in order to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The job fairs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the starting pay...
Nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Paris return to CVG
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC)- A new connection to Europe for the Tri-State landed Monday. It’s the only non-stop flight traveling between the Tri-State and Paris, France. The first Delta flight was scheduled to leave at 6:05 p.m. Leaders say this is a big deal to the region because direct flights...
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
Sidney Police made arrest after a stabbing on Buckeye Ave. Tuesday evening
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- At around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, police were dispatched to 628 Buckeye Avenue in Sidney, Ohio, in reference to a stabbing. An investigation determined that there was a physical altercation involving Melvin Martin, Raymond Becerra, and their adult sons. Melvin Martin stabbed Raymond Becerra in the torso during the physical struggle, significantly wounding him.
Prominent Dayton nonprofit names new president and CEO
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local chapter of a prominent national nonprofit organization chain recently onboarded a new president and CEO. United Way of the Greater Dayton Area announced its new president and CEO, Tom Kelley. Kelley was appointed by the organization’s board of directors, effective Sept. 6.
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County hosting open interviews
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, open interviews for RNs, LPNs, STNAs, and Direct Care employees will be held by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The interviews will take place in the Administration Conference Room on the FF Mueller Residential Center Campus, 2527 Kenton Street, Springfield.
Springboro Junior High teacher making a difference, visits school in Africa
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Schools raised more than $7,000 to help build a well for clean water at Chitipi Primary School in Lilongwe, Malawi, Africa. Before the past school year ended, seventh and eight grade students at Springboro Junior High School partnered with DOXA Wells to build a new well for the nearly 1,500 students.
