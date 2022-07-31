ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Who has the best chocolate cookie in Massachusetts? Yelp weighs in. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough.

So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner.

In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at 59 E Springfield Street is known for its blended breakfast-lunch sandwich menu but might be most famous for its chocolate chip cookies.

The restaurant's Yelp page is stuffed with rave reviews for the cookies.

"Was told their chocolate chip cookie sells out by lunchtime every day. For good reason," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Decadent, and flavorful. They do not skimp."

"Every time someone visits me in Boston, I take them to Blunch. Every single person has loved what they got. The chocolate chip cookies are TOP TIER. A must get!" another person posted. "The coffee drinks are amazing too. The staff is super friendly as well."

If you don't trust Yelp, maybe Guy Fieri can sell you on Blunch. The wild-haired wildman from Food Network visited the Boston eatery for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."

Most of the restaurant's reviews single out the cookie as one of the highlights of the meals. And several food blogs say it's a must-try spot for anyone visiting the city.

Just don't wait. Blunch chocolate chip cookies sell out fast.

Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Ravioli in Boston

Bursting with goat cheese, sweet potato, lobster, and other fresh ingredients, the Italian classic steals the show at these local pasta spots. Even the plainest of pastas, tossed in simple red or butter sauces, can excite discerning eaters. But molded into circles or squares and stuffed with fresh ricotta, black truffle, or pancetta? That’s when the real fun begins. Luckily, Boston offers any number of places to dig into the pillowy perfection that is ravioli, a staple of traditional Italian cuisine. Here are 10 of our favorites.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
WELLS, ME
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
SALEM, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
Guy Fieri
hot969boston.com

Dine Out Boston Is Coming – What You Need To Know

Ok Boston foodies, this one’s for you! Dine Out Boston is coming. Dine Out Boston, formally known as Restaurant Week, is brought to you by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors. It gives diners the chance to sample different restaurants and cuisines. It could be one of your favorite restaurants, or one that you’ve been wanting to try. And there’s a little bit of everything. Well-known chain restaurants, as well as local chef-owned ones. There are also many types of food. From Italian and seafood, to barbeque and Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Check out restaurants from Boston and Cambridge, as well as north, west, and south of the city. Dine Out Boston will take place from August 7th – 20th.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The Choco Taco lives on: Find recreations in greater Boston

Restaurants and ice cream shops are keeping the dessert alive. It turns out, the Choco Taco won’t be disappearing without a fight. While Klondike has decided to discontinue the classic treat, a few restaurants and ice cream parlors are creating their own version of it, putting a gourmet spin on the frozen snack.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Boston

When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick

Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
NATICK, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

