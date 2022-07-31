Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say

Who has the best chocolate cookie in Massachusetts? Yelp weighs in. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough.

So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner.

In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at 59 E Springfield Street is known for its blended breakfast-lunch sandwich menu but might be most famous for its chocolate chip cookies.

The restaurant's Yelp page is stuffed with rave reviews for the cookies.

"Was told their chocolate chip cookie sells out by lunchtime every day. For good reason," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Decadent, and flavorful. They do not skimp."

"Every time someone visits me in Boston, I take them to Blunch. Every single person has loved what they got. The chocolate chip cookies are TOP TIER. A must get!" another person posted. "The coffee drinks are amazing too. The staff is super friendly as well."

If you don't trust Yelp, maybe Guy Fieri can sell you on Blunch. The wild-haired wildman from Food Network visited the Boston eatery for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."

Most of the restaurant's reviews single out the cookie as one of the highlights of the meals. And several food blogs say it's a must-try spot for anyone visiting the city.

Just don't wait. Blunch chocolate chip cookies sell out fast.

