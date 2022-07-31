www.mypanhandle.com
Better shot at seeing rain and storms until Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tuesday will show a higher chance for precipitation as the high-pressure influence decreases throughout the forecast area. Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up first along the coast and then shift inland through the afternoon. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s inland, close to 90 along the coast.
Rise rinse and repeat
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern can be a stubborn one and we are stuck in it. Plenty of moisture to work with and the heating of the day will continue to cause pop-up showers and storms daily as we move through the week. The storms can be slow-moving and cause flash flooding in some areas where we see repeat storms. We will have a few days where coverage will drop and evening with higher rain chances we are still not forecasting washouts across the area just good chances at seeing rain drops at some point through the day.
FL Dept. of Corrections hiring for multiple positions across the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is looking for people who want to start a career in the corrections field. Recruiters looked for possible recruits during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Gulf Coast State College. Their biggest need is for corrections officers, and...
