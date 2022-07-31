Locals Gardner, Kersey among 4 teams left at Sullivan

After a round of qualifying and two rounds of match play, the semifinals of the 77th W.B. Sullivan were decided early Saturday evening at Lebanon Country Club.

Defending champs Jeff Castle and Billy Wingerd from Towson, Maryland, will face Brady Goodling and Steve Goodley in one semi, while the Lebanon County duo of Jim Gardner and Cody Kersey will take on Warwick High alums Brixton Albert and and Tony Parkhurst in the other.

Some interesting golfers and matchups participated in the Sullivan, as usual, on par with its history as the LCC's premier event.

First and foremost was the presence of golf royalty, Chip Lutz from Reading, and his brother, Putter.

Chip Lutz is a three -time British Senior Amateur champ, a Canadian Senior Amateur champ and an U.S. Senior Amateur champ.

They were playing here in honor of their dad, Buddy, who won the first Sullivan in 1946 with Bill Eban as his partner.

The Lutzes picked a good time to visit Lebanon. They were in for some good competition, maybe a little too good by some of the long-ball hitting youngsters they faced.

The Lutzes failed to qualify for the Championship Flight by shooting 70 in their qualifying round, with the cutoff being 69.

"They ran into a little trouble on our greens," retired LCC pro Mike Swisher said. "By today's standards, this course is short. But the greens are small and they have a lot of slope. They're rolling pretty fast this weekend."

Much like horses for courses, certain golfers traditionally do well at the LCC, with its tree-lined, lush fairways, deep rough and small greens.

Castle, who won this tournament twice previously with different partners, is back to defend with Wingerd, after beating LCC members Alan and Craig Kliewer in the quarterfinals 2&1.

Wingerd played well on the front nine, and Castle birdied two par threes on the back to pull away."Jeff hit a beautiful shot to about three feet on No. 12," Wingerd said. "It really put the pressure on them."

State Senator Chris Gebhard, who won back-to-back Sullivans with Noah Firestone a few years ago, put his LCC member knowledge to good use.

He teamed with Jeff Daniels to post a 64 in qualifying, which tied Castle and Wingerd. But Gebhard and Daniels lost their ensuing match Saturday morning to Dane Fahnestock and Josh Majzlik 4&2, who play out of Hershey Country Club.

Stu Hanford and Brian Blalock, who won this event two years ago, are back. They qualified nicely with a 67, then won Saturday morning 5&4.

They ran into Albert and Parkhurst in the quarters and lost 5&3.

Gardner is another familiar name to local golfers. He won this event three times and chose Kersey as his partner this year.

They posted a 68 in qualifying and defeated Aaron Fricke and James Fricke 1 up.

They then downed Fahnestock and Majzlik in the quarters 2&1.

"We were 2 down after two holes," said Fahnestock, who graduated from Lower Dauphin in 2002. "We battled back with an eagle on No. 7 to go 1 up, but then Kersey birdied 15 and 16 to win the match."

Another former champ, Goodling, and his partner Goodley qualified with a 67 and downed Brian Golembiewski and Jamie McCallum in the round of 16 by a 5&3 count.

Goodling and Goodley then defeated Ken Bolcavage and John Mikiewicz in the quarters 5&4.

For complete scores, visit LebCC.com.