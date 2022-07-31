Court Case Involving Pettisville School Board Stayed For Mediation

thevillagereporter.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thevillagereporter.com
July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Reclassifying Jeremy Wright To Probationary Line Worker Trainee
VOTING ON LEGISLATION … Left to right are Edgerton council members Chuck Wallace, Tom Karnes, and Sharon Blinzler. They are getting ready to vote on Resolution 2022-019, involving the water treatment plant. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Village of Edgerton's...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Annexation Petition
DELTA COUNCIL … The Delta Village Council discusses going into three separate executive session to discuss different issues. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, August 1st. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the...
sent-trib.com
Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended
Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month
August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”. Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:
13abc.com
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours. Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Rick Sluder Resigns As Fire Chief; Phil Kessler Appointed New Chief
CHANGING OF THE GUARD … Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner shook hands with incoming Fire Chief Phil Kessler and thanked resigning Fire Chief Rick Sluder for his service to the city, following the August 1, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. Sluder's resignation and Kessler's appointment were approve...
sent-trib.com
Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control
A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
thevillagereporter.com
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Municipal Building Undergoes New Roof Construction
DISCUSSION … Council members update Kevin Morton on the current situation with the possible change of right turn on red at Stryker St. and SR 66, which is still to be determined pending results of the traffic flow when school starts back up. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a child. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Carlton Dumas, 44, on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Lucas County jail. According to...
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
13abc.com
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Four kilograms of suspected cocaine and $50,000 in cash was found during a search Wednesday. Octavio Vasquez was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand on West State St. and Clover St., which is owned...
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Ministerial Association Receives Grant For Summer Lunch Program
GRANT MONEY … This summer the Edon Area Ministerial Association received a $500 grant to pay for supplies needed to run their summer food lunch program. Children, ages 1-18, were invited to the Harold C. Baker Park in Edon for a free lunch and activities hosted by community volunteers and the Edon High School basketball and cheerleading teams. In its fourth year, this program allows adults and youth to interact in a positive way, along with receiving a healthy meal. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
