KSP investigating murder in Hart County

WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
WTVQ
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WHAS) – The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations. Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Louisville police Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Wave 3
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of killing one person and injuring another in a hit-and-run while intoxicated last summer. On July 9, 2021, 43-year-old Mosker Winston was allegedly driving under the influence and hit two pedestrians on...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents...
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
14news.com
Police: 2 people arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Henderson. Police say they pulled over Jared Jones and Candace Meredith on Second Street on Wednesday. Detectives say they found two plastic bags of meth and scales. Investigators say they later determined the two brought the...
wdrb.com
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
wdrb.com
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near Old Louisville
Louisville businessman using his nonprofit to provide affordable housing in west end. Sponsor 4 Success currently has 11 affordable rentals, with more being remodeled. Rent is based on individual income and what each renter can afford.
USACE orders sandbar camper be removed immediately
(WEHT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District has issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to immediately remove the trailer and other materials and place it in uplands where it does not have the potential to impede safe navigation as river levels rise.
