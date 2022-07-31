Local native, former highway commissioner Bobby Hopper has died

www.ktlo.com
Related
KTLO
Congratulations, Emma!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Emma Massey, and Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the July recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Emma Massey. Emma is a member of the Norfork FFA Chapter and the daughter of Eddie and Crystal Baker.
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
KTLO
Arlon John Steinbach, 77, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Arlon Steinbach, 77, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arlon was born on June 3, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Ervin Steinbach and Leona (During) Steinbach. Arlon graduated from Hillsboro, Missouri high school and went on to earn a music education degree from Concordia University River Forest in 1967. He went on to receive his Masters in Church Music in 1981. He started his career as a Music Director and Organist and went on to work for 55 years with various Lutheran Churches.
KTLO
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTLO
Young artist wins State Patriotic Art contest award
Recently, Miss Zoe Barnett, age 14, was awarded third place in the Arkansas State Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Pictured here are from left to right are Mrs. Sherry Bushre, chairman of the VFW Post 1341 Patriotic Arts Contest, Miss Zoe Barnett, Arkansas State third place award winner and Commander Gary Barth, commander of the VFW Post 1341. Zoe is a student at Flippin High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Toby and Shauna Barnett.
KTLO
Marion County implements Orion Damage Assessment program
On April 12, the Marion County Quorum Court voted to approve the purchase of the Orion Damage Assessment program for the Marion County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).The Orion System is said to utilize information assessed during or after a storm to calculate and pre-fill FEMA required forms for reimbursement of repairs to roads and bridges, public infrastructure and calculate the amount of damage to personal property.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
July one of hottest in Mountain Home history
The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
KTLO
Sheila Arlene Liner, 68, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Sheila Arlene Liner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sheila Liner died Monday in Bentonville.
KTLO
Early voting begins for special MH School election
Registered voters residing in the Mountain Home School District will be able to go to the polls to decide on a proposed millage increase. Early voting begins Tuesday and continues through Monday, and Election Day is next Tuesday, Aug. 9. The district is seeking an increase of 2 1/4 mills....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Calico Rock Museum Receives Small Museums Grant
The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism awarded the Calico Rock Community Foundation $2,500 for museum operating expenses last Friday.
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
KTLO
Rutledge continues fight to end robocalls
LITTLE ROCK — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday that Arkansas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 48 other states and the District of Columbia. The purpose is to investigate and take necessary legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing a majority of foreign...
KTLO
Stanley Vincent Pustelnik, 83, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Stanley Vincent Pustelnik of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Stanley Vincent Pustelnik died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Comments / 0