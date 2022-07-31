Back to normal: Summit County’s summer of 2022 may seem rare, but locals think otherwise

Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO