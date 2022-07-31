Back to normal: Summit County’s summer of 2022 may seem rare, but locals think otherwise

www.summitdaily.com
Summit Daily News
Ski resorts hope for a snowy winter after a drizzly Summit summer
Autumn is little more than a month away, and with it comes the anticipation of ski season. The summer of 2022 has brought monsoonal rains to Summit County nearly every day. So what does that mean for the ski industry?. “We hope all of the precipitation we’ve received this summer...
lyonsrecorder.org
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
Summit Daily News
Forest Service OKs Vail Resorts plan to restore Keystone tundra. But the delay will keep terrain expansion from opening on time.
KEYSTONE — The U.S. Forest Service is allowing Vail Resorts to continue building a new lift at Keystone after the company submitted a plan to repair tundra damaged by a temporary road that extended beyond permitting boundaries. White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams on Thursday said he accepted...
Summit Daily News
Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions
There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
Summit Daily News
Four days of high water temperatures close Yampa River again
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa River will again close to recreation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after water temperatures exceeded 75 degrees four days in a row, including a peak of 76.5 degrees on Monday, Aug 1. The closure is mandatory for commercial outfitters and voluntary for private tubers, just...
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Summit Daily News
Intermittent, temporary rail closures due to wildfire mitigation planned for Frisco area
Members of the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will cut dead standing trees and create slash piles as part of a wildfire fuel reduction project near the North Tenmile Trail in Frisco starting Aug. 15. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continue through the end of...
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project that would house Vail Resorts workforce
The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Summit Daily News
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Summit County is stronger when we all come together for a cause
On Saturday morning at Frisco Historic Park, League of Animals and People of the Summit (L.A.P.S.) held its 32nd annual K94K event which raised thousands of dollars for the health and well being of animals and people in Summit County. While it was great to see so many dog tails wagging and humans smiling and laughing, I was most impressed to see how various organizations come together for a common goal. This is Summit County at it’s best!
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Can it snow in Denver in August?
Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.
Cold front brings limited relief Wednesday, potentially wet weekend ahead
Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and...
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project
VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch
There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state. 75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado. On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set...
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Editors note: This story was updated on Aug. 4 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
KRDO
Climber from the Denver area dies after fall near Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One climber died and another had to be rescued after a fall near the Crestone Traverse. According to the Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR), two Denver-area climbers had gone off-route when one of them suffered a fatal fall. The other person tried to reach him, but officials say she wasn't able to ascend or descend safely.
