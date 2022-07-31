ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Back to normal: Summit County’s summer of 2022 may seem rare, but locals think otherwise

By Eili Wright
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Ski resorts hope for a snowy winter after a drizzly Summit summer

Autumn is little more than a month away, and with it comes the anticipation of ski season. The summer of 2022 has brought monsoonal rains to Summit County nearly every day. So what does that mean for the ski industry?. “We hope all of the precipitation we’ve received this summer...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race

EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions

There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Four days of high water temperatures close Yampa River again

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa River will again close to recreation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after water temperatures exceeded 75 degrees four days in a row, including a peak of 76.5 degrees on Monday, Aug 1. The closure is mandatory for commercial outfitters and voluntary for private tubers, just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Christmas#Labor Day#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Summit County is stronger when we all come together for a cause

On Saturday morning at Frisco Historic Park, League of Animals and People of the Summit (L.A.P.S.) held its 32nd annual K94K event which raised thousands of dollars for the health and well being of animals and people in Summit County. While it was great to see so many dog tails wagging and humans smiling and laughing, I was most impressed to see how various organizations come together for a common goal. This is Summit County at it’s best!
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Cold front brings limited relief Wednesday, potentially wet weekend ahead

Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project

VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
VAIL, CO
milehighcre.com

Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community

Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
LITTLETON, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Editors note: This story was updated on Aug. 4 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
KRDO

Climber from the Denver area dies after fall near Crestone Traverse

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One climber died and another had to be rescued after a fall near the Crestone Traverse. According to the Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR), two Denver-area climbers had gone off-route when one of them suffered a fatal fall. The other person tried to reach him, but officials say she wasn't able to ascend or descend safely.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy