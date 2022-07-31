DCI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

(Cedar Rapids) On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 a.m., Cedar Rapids police officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injuries and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The police officers were not injured.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department requested the Division of Criminal Investigation’s assistance in investigating the incident.

The name of the injured subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of the fam y. The names of the police officers will not be released at this time.