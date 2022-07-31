ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022

By Chris Counts
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.

So far in 2022, there have been a total of 1,143 fires that have destroyed 23,223 acres of forest land.

A late-night fire Thursday in Clark County burned an estimated 65 forested acres. It took three bulldozers from the ADA and volunteer fire departments an estimated 12 hours to contain the blaze.

On Saturday, a lightning strike burned almost 8-0 Acres in the town of Blackwell.

Currently, there are 63 counties with burn bans in Arkansas, with 27 counties under high wildfire danger.

