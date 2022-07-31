604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071

www.point2homes.com
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
9904 Cottontail Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 9904 Cottontail Lane Español?. Great curb appeal as you drive up to this beautiful brick and stone home in Fossil Creek and zoned to Prosper ISD! House boasts Fresh paint and brand new carpet.Soaring ceilings upon entry lead to the bright, spacious family room with corner fireplace, large windows and open to the breakfast nook and adjacent kitchen. Great kitchen featuring granite countertops and beautifully contrasting dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar seating. Private master bedroom and bath downstairs, PLUS secondary master bedroom upstairs with en suite bath. Two additional rooms bedrooms upstairs share a convenient Jack and Jill bath and feature walk-in closets. Pool-sized backyard is a wonderful blank slate awaiting all of your dreamiest backyard desires!! Terrific location minutes from dining, shopping and parks! Move-in ready with fresh paint in a desirable monochromatic color scheme AND comes with fridge, washer and dryer!
This Texas Restaurant Wants You To Check Your Prized Possession At The Door
"If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you."
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
70 acres burned in Frisco grass fire
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department. Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire. No injuries have been reported.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Here are 5 restaurants and cafes coming to Grapevine and Southlake
Balkan Garden Bistro will serve high-end steaks, pastas, burgers and more. (Courtesy Balkan Garden Bistro) From ribeyes to protein shakes, these five new dining options are coming soon to Grapevine and Southlake. 1. Balkan Garden Bistro is coming soon to 2140 Hall Johnson Road, Ste. 118, in Grapevine. Owner Elvis...
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
The Lewisville Fire Department reported that two vehicles, namely a tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle, collided with one another on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040. Firefighters and police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
