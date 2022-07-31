ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

14-year-old among 2 shot in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man and teen were shot in the South Austin neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said a 61-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were outside, in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m., when they heard multiple shots and felt pain. The 61-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The teen was shot in the chest and armpit. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot while standing outside in Austin

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy and man struck by gunfire in Austin

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The pair was outside around 2:21 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Driving#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot several times in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy