Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man and teen were shot in the South Austin neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said a 61-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were outside, in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m., when they heard multiple shots and felt pain. The 61-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The teen was shot in the chest and armpit. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO