Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
14-year-old among 2 shot in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man and teen were shot in the South Austin neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said a 61-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were outside, in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m., when they heard multiple shots and felt pain. The 61-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The teen was shot in the chest and armpit. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
fox32chicago.com
Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy and man struck by gunfire in Austin
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The pair was outside around 2:21 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
WGNtv.com
Police: 13-year-old dies after he was shot by car owner during attempted break in
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was shot by a woman after he and a group of others attempted to break into a car in Woodlawn, according to police. Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot several times in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
ABC7 Chicago
Man killed after being run over twice in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers Tuesday night in West Garfield Park. The man was crossing the street when he was struck by someone in a silver car in the 4000-block of West Fifth Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning Near Garfield Park Conservatory, Fire Officials Say
A teen was hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory during a brief, but powerful round of storms in the area. Chicago fire officials confirmed a 13-year-old was struck by "an arc of lightning that hit the ground" Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North Central Park.
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
