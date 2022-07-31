Aviation expert weighs in on fatal gyrocopter crash in Clay County

www.news4jax.com
Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
Clay County deputies trying to identify individual linked to attempted bank robbery
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a wanted person linked to an attempted bank robbery at Bank of America. The pictured individual walked into the bank located at 29 Blanding Boulevard on Wednesday around 4:43 p.m., deputies say. >>> STREAM ACTION...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
News4Jax.com
Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43...
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
News4Jax.com
$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
News4Jax.com
Man killed after being hit by four cars on I-95, FHP said
YULEE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday night after getting hit by four cars on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The four cars were heading north on I-95 at the time of the accident, FHP said. Deputies said a man ran out into traffic and was hit.
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
