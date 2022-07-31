How far will trucking rates fall?

www.freightwaves.com
U.S. Xpress shows no marked improvement at Variant
U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) began breaking out performance statistics for Variant — its startup tech-driven truckload company within a legacy truckload company — in the fourth quarter of last year. So far, those numbers are not indicating success for the truckload carrier’s bold move to remake its business.
Werner Q2 revenue rises to $836M on strong freight demand
Strong freight rates helped carrier Werner Enterprises achieve its eighth consecutive quarter of record quarterly earnings per share and contributed to a 29% jump in total revenue to $836 million. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, a 1% increase over the same period...
Terra Worldwide reaches $1B in trailing revenue amid talk of sale
Terra Worldwide Logistics announced Tuesday that three years after its founding, the supply chain solutions company has eclipsed $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. “Terra is the largest transportation solutions company … that you’ve probably never heard of,” said Jim Briles, founder and chief operating officer, after the company documented triple-digit year-over-year growth since 2019. “Our focus has always been on our customers and solving their needs. That’s what got us here and will continue to push us forward.”
Off a small base, Uber Freight profits more than double in Q2
The small profits that digital brokerage Uber Freight turned in during the first quarter of the year more than doubled in the second three months of 2022. It’s off a small base: Uber Freight had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 million in the first quarter, the first time it had been profitable on that basis, and had EBITDA of $5 million in the second quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.
Expeditors’ volumes down, costs up but so are profits in Q2
Expeditors International moved a lot less air and ocean freight in the second quarter than last year, bringing in more revenue anyway but paying more for capacity. The end result is Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD) managed to boost its operating income by 23% in part because it held salaries and other employment expenses in check.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
UPS again named world’s most valuable logistics brand
For the eighth consecutive year, UPS Inc. has been named the world’s most valuable logistics brand by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. According to a report published Tuesday by the London-based branding firm, UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) brand value in 2022 increased by 28% year over year to reach a value of $38.5 billion. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) was second at $26.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was third at $22.8 billion.
Hub Group sees better rail service, diversification as path forward
Despite potential headwinds, investments in freight rail and improvements in rail service could boost transportation management provider Hub Group’s intermodal offering in the medium term, executives said during the company’s second-quarter 2022 earnings call. Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) could also benefit from smaller carriers exiting the market as...
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
Daseke sees strong demand, solid rates outlook for rest of 2022
Freight demand across industrial markets will continue growing throughout the year, keeping rates high and enabling flatbed truckload provider Daseke Inc. to continue generating more revenue and profit. “We continue to see strength in freight rates and have also flexed our asset light service offering to capture additional freight,” Daseke...
Viewpoint: E-commerce is on the rise. Here’s how to adjust your supply chain strategy
While online sales have long shown an upward trend, the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited this shift. In fact, a recent emarketer survey showed that online sales in the U.S. are anticipated to surpass $1 trillion (17% growth) by the end of this year. Despite a recent drop-off in demand due...
Why Atlas Air has become tempting takeover target for investors
Unconfirmed reports that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings to take the freighter airline private provides the latest example of private capital flowing into the air cargo space. It’s a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis as aircraft became essential for delivering critical medical goods and supporting an explosion in online buying.
Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
FedEx Ground contractor forms advocacy trade group
The driver contractor for FedEx Corp.’s ground-delivery unit who is spearheading an effort to improve the economic conditions of the unit’s 6,000 contractors said Wednesday he has formed a trade group to represent all independent contractors in the logistics segment. The group, called the Trade Association for Logistics...
FMC wants ocean carriers to pay for container storage
The head of the Federal Maritime Commission is warning ocean carriers serving the Port of New York and New Jersey to stop forcing shippers and drayage truckers to store their containers — and pay them for it when they do. FMC Chairman Dan Maffei is ratcheting pressure on carriers...
Nikola beats Q2 revenue estimate on deliveries of 48 electric trucks
Nikola Corp. delivered 48 battery-electric Class 8 trucks in Q2 and beat analysts’ estimates on the top and bottom lines. Separately, Nikola announced two additional hydrogen fueling installations in Southern California. The Phoenix-based startup said Thursday two hydrogen fuel station projects in Colton and Long Beach, California, would join...
Check Call with John Rattay: A sustainable balance
On this week’s episode of Check Call, John Rattay, chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics, joins host Mary O’Connell to dive into why shippers aren’t getting what they want from their logistics service providers in terms of environmental, social and governance initiatives.. Key quotes from Rattay:. “Establishing...
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Kellogg
The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the top...
Rail and port labor issues adding to supply chain misery, expert says
The struggle by the freight railroads and their unions to reach consensus on a labor agreement comes at a time when it is already anyone’s guess how existing challenges in the supply chain will play out over the next several months, according to Ashley Craig, an attorney with Washington law firm Venable.
