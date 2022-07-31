How far will trucking rates fall?

The small profits that digital brokerage Uber Freight turned in during the first quarter of the year more than doubled in the second three months of 2022. It’s off a small base: Uber Freight had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 million in the first quarter, the first time it had been profitable on that basis, and had EBITDA of $5 million in the second quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO