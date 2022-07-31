Jake Paul fight canceled due to flap over Hasim Rahman Jr.'s weight

Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO