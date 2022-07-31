Jake Paul fight canceled due to flap over Hasim Rahman Jr.'s weight

www.espn.com
Marcusnm
4d ago
dude is hurt because he is trying to make these fighters fight in unusual conditions. how is he supposed to drop all that weight unless he slims down to much. looking for an easy way out of a fight then blames him for it.
Dimitri Philemond
4d ago
Rahman is naturally bigger than Paul. imagine fighting 30 pounds below your normal weight. Paul wants an advantage of Rahman being fatigued and weak. losing that weight takes a toll on the body
Chris Hopkins
4d ago
Jake was gonna get knocked out and found an out other than knocked out
