New York City, NY

Jake Paul fight canceled due to flap over Hasim Rahman Jr.'s weight

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 5 days ago
Comments / 75

Marcusnm
4d ago

dude is hurt because he is trying to make these fighters fight in unusual conditions. how is he supposed to drop all that weight unless he slims down to much. looking for an easy way out of a fight then blames him for it.

Dimitri Philemond
4d ago

Rahman is naturally bigger than Paul. imagine fighting 30 pounds below your normal weight. Paul wants an advantage of Rahman being fatigued and weak. losing that weight takes a toll on the body

Chris Hopkins
4d ago

Jake was gonna get knocked out and found an out other than knocked out

