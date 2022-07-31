Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colfax; Mora FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX AND NORTH CENTRAL MORA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Saturday for portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico.

