ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

By CNS Staff
foxla.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
foxla.com

LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
2urbangirls.com

Man robbed, shot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A man was robbed of his cell phone and shot Wednesday in Hollywood, and police sought the public’s help to find the culprit. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. at McCadden Place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 wanted in apparent firebombing of DTLA store

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after a store in downtown Los Angeles was damaged during an apparent firebombing. The fire broke out at the store located at 216 E. 6th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and left a burning backpack inside before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
foxla.com

Arson investigation underway at market in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - An arson investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a two-story commercial building with rooftop parking in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The fire sparked at what appeared to be a market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken located at the corner of Maple Avenue and E....
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]

One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood

LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy