Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

foxla.com
Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
foxla.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
foxla.com
Suspect involved in shooting, robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
LOS ANGELES - The suspect who was involved in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker was recaptured Wednesday after being mistakenly released from custody in April. Nineteen-year-old James Jackson was arrested Wednesday at a home on Apricot Drive in the city of Palmdale. According to the Los...
foxla.com
LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
2urbangirls.com
Man robbed, shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A man was robbed of his cell phone and shot Wednesday in Hollywood, and police sought the public’s help to find the culprit. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. at McCadden Place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a man...
foxla.com
Police searching for armed suspects who ambushed, robbed armored truck at Hustler Casino in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - Police responded to reports of a shootout Thursday morning after multiple armed suspects "ambushed" and robbed an armored truck outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena, police said. Los Angeles County fire officials said they were called to the casino just before 10:15 a.m. after receiving a report...
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
foxla.com
2 wanted in apparent firebombing of DTLA store
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after a store in downtown Los Angeles was damaged during an apparent firebombing. The fire broke out at the store located at 216 E. 6th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and left a burning backpack inside before...
foxla.com
Arson investigation underway at market in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - An arson investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a two-story commercial building with rooftop parking in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The fire sparked at what appeared to be a market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken located at the corner of Maple Avenue and E....
3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
In Rialto, a multi-vehicle collision caused three fatalities and two injuries late Monday night. At least eight vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision, according to reports.
foxla.com
Innocent man killed after getting caught in gang cross fire during shooting in Panorama City
PANORAMA CITY, Calif. - A young father is dead and at least four others were injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City, authorities confirmed to FOX 11. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a shooting was reported at 2:27 p.m....
L.A. Weekly
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
foxla.com
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
foxla.com
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
