2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
2 $1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!
ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?. Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol. Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and...
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend (Aug. 5-7)
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
