2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

By Devin Ramey
valleynewslive.com
 5 days ago
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
