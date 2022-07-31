Flash flood warning in portions of Plumas in effect until 10:30 p.m.

www.plumasnews.com
Plumas County News
July 30 rainfall dumped nearly an inch in Prattville; but spotty elsewhere in the Basin
Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin were about 4 degrees warmer than average in July. The average morning low at Chester airport was 48.5 degrees F., while the average high came in at 89.4. Our extreme low was 39 degrees early in the month, while the extreme high was 102 degrees on the 28th (that’s just 2 degrees shy of the record for July).
Plumas County News
Stage II Fire Restrictions on the Plumas – effective Aug. 4
The Plumas National Forest is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions effective Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s.
Plumas County News
Forest Service reopens six roads affected by the North Complex fires
The Plumas National Forest has modified and updated Forest Closure Order 05-11-03-21-04 to reopen six roads affected by the 2020 North Complex wildfires on the Feather River Ranger District. District employees are continuing to work on multiple Forest Service Roads (FSR) and trails to restore access to the public. The...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit schedule for special events in Greenville Aug. 4 to 6
The following is the special event transit schedule for those needing a ride to memorial festivities, including Paint the Town Greenville. Plumas Transit Bus Schedule this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, (August 4 through 6) are as follows:. Pick-up times:. 11 a.m. Lawrence St and Railway, Quincy. 11:30 a.m. Arlington Heights...
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising: Year One Done; events planned
And so it’s been a year. One. Whole. Year. There has been so much good—if ever neighbors leaned on each other, it was this year. There are so many sweet, quiet examples in Indian Valley of people helping each other, without fanfare or publicity, just doing good things for each other.
Plumas County News
Fish continue to stay cool in deeper water at Almanor
Lake level is 4480.96, just fractionally higher than last year on the same date. After a week of warm weather water temperature is at 75 degrees. Thunderstorms continue in the forecast and there were storms today, Aug. 1. Saturday evening, July 30, the peninsula received eight tenths of an inch of rain while other areas of the lake received no precipitation. The rain was welcomed by most, except the more than 500 people who attended the Almanor Fishing Association annual picnic. According to Jim and Toni Pleau, “This is the first time in the 29-year history of the event that we saw rain.” The event went on and was a successful fundraiser in spite of the weather.
Plumas County News
Quincy events Aug. 5-6 to commemorate Dixie Fire loss
As the Emotional and Spiritual Wellness Committee of the Dixie Fire Collaborative began organizing commemorative events for the Dixie Fire, they recognized how widespread the impacts of the Dixie Fire were across all of Plumas County. This view was further expanded when they recognized the impacts of the Bear and Minerva fire. Therefore the decision was made to organize a series of events which would, as much as possible, encompass all of the emotions and impacts of these terrible fire seasons, bring solace and completion to those who suffered most, and serve as a marker for all to move forward toward a better future.
Plumas County News
Crews respond to fire west of 70 in Dixie Fire burn scar UPDATED
7:22 p.m. update: The Keddie Fire is now contained at 1.2 acres. 5:25 p.m. update: The fire, which is now being called the Keddie Fire is holding at 1 acre. Crews are constructing hand line and hose lay around it. Motorists are advised to use caution. 5 p,m. update: The...
Plumas County News
Generous buyers reward youth at Plumas-Sierra Junior Livestock Auction – spend over $350,000
There should be little doubt that for some of the hardworking youth — representing the Plumas and Sierra county 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs — that the annual livestock auction can be bittersweet. That is especially true as their summer-long efforts and subsequent attachments to their animals comes to an end at the Junior Livestock Auction held last Sunday, July 31 at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy.
Plumas County News
Estate of Malinda Nelson
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Malinda Nelson, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Malinda Nelson. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Patricia Mullins in the Superior Court of California,...
Plumas County News
Tai chi for all Portola residents? Board says no
“Tai chi is often described as ‘meditation in motion,’ but it might well be called ‘medication in motion.'” That’s according to a May 2022 article released by Harvard Medical School. “There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems.”
