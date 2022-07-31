1 Dead, Driver Arrested Following Crash in Walnut Creek: Police

www.nbcbayarea.com
Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought
PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Pablo Sanchez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 4 [Hercules, CA]
Traffic Accident near Christie Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:49 a.m. when a motorcycle crashed along eastbound Highway 4 near the Christie Road exit, and rolled down an embankment. According to reports, the rider was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. Later, the coroner’s office...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In East Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash on Interstate 880 in East Oakland. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-880, south of Hegenberger road at about 11:12 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside the train, when a victim was stabbed. According to BART officials, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The South Hayward BART station...
NBC Bay Area
Suspected San Jose Serial Pellet Gun Shooter Arrested: Police
Police arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of a series of shootings from a pellet gun at seemingly random victims, which are being classified as assaults with a deadly weapon and assaults causing great bodily injury, San Jose Police said on Wednesday. Nicholas Montoya, 38, of Campbell, is accused of...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Fatally Strikes Person at Santa Clara Station
A Caltrain fatally struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency's Santa Clara station on Thursday morning. Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave. Trains are stopped in the area...
L.A. Weekly
Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]
One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
NBC Bay Area
Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies
The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday. A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
