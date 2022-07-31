Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelled, ‘The Problem Child’ issues apology

www.bjpenn.com
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
WWE・
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE・
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
Urijah Faber reveals how close he was to fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 196: “Dana told me I was the guy”
UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber nearly fought Conor McGregor at UFC 196. At that event in March 2016, it was supposed to ‘The Notorious’ moving up to lightweight. The then UFC featherweight champion was expected to face Rafael dos Anjos, the-then lightweight titleholder. However, weeks before the fight, the Brazilian got injured.
UFC President Dana White shares his two biggest fighter pet peeves
Dana White did an exclusive interview with Barstool Sports and Robbie Fox, the site’s main MMA blogger, ahead of UFC 277. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the fights themselves, the retirement of WWE’s Vince McMahon, and White’s biggest pet peeves when it comes to accepting major fights that could influence the rankings and MMA.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Anthony Smith reveals he suffered a broken ankle in UFC 277 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, surgery required
Anthony Smith broke his ankle in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev. In the lead-up to UFC 277, Smith was vocal that he didn’t understand the hype with Ankalaev and was going to prove that. However, in the first round it appeared Smith hurt his ankle, and to begin the second round, he could barely stand and Ankalaev got the second-round TKO.
Sam Alvey fighting out UFC contract against Michal Oleksiejczuk, plans to snap skid with KO win: “It could be the end of my UFC career”
Sam Alvey will be fighting out his contract on Saturday at UFC Vegas 59. Alvey, who’s on an eight-fight winless streak as he’s 0-7-1, has had a ton of bad luck with controversial decisions and short-notice fights. With that, after his last loss, the promotion decided to let him fight out his contract.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
Madison Square Garden claims Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was “projected to be in the top 10 of highest grossing boxing events at MSG in the past 15 years”
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was trending to be a big box office success. Paul and Rahman Jr. were supposed to headline Madison Square Garden on Saturday. However, just a week before the event, the fight was called off due to weight issues on Rahman Jr.’s side. However many, including Dana White and Eddie Hearn, thought it was canceled due to poor ticket sales.
Michael Bisping shares how he thinks a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out
Michael Bisping is sharing how he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out. Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC middleweight champion holding the record for the longest title reign in UFC history. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt
The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
Comments / 0