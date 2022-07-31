ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

By News On 6
news9.com
 5 days ago
www.news9.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
