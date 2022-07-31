Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

www.news9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Sapulpa Home Badly Damaged By Early-Morning Fire
A home in Sapulpa was badly damaged after an early morning fire broke out on Thursday. According to officials, the blaze broke out at around 2 a.m. at the home located near West Claremore Street and Muskogee Avenue. Officials say the fire damaged about 65% of the house and caused...
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
news9.com
10 Years Later: Creek County Recovers After Wild Fire Destroys Thousands Of Acres
It's been ten years since a huge wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and burned thousands of acres in Creek County. In 2012, a massive wildfire burned through 60,000 acres of land in Creek County, and even today evidence still remains of what happened, hundreds of dead trees that were burned in the wildfire dot the landscape.
news9.com
Part Of Highway 69 In Pryor Closed To Water Line Break
Highway 69 North in Pryor was completely shut down on Northeast 2nd Street after a water line was struck, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Officials say repairs to the water line are complete but work to repair the road could take longer. OHP Troopers posted on Facebook that "Northbound traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Public Pools Closing For The Season This Weekend
It may be hard to believe given how hot it is, but Tulsa's public pool season is coming to a close this weekend. The city said it made a splash this summer, but it's been a tough couple of months. First, struggling to open, and then to stay open because of a lifeguard shortage.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
news9.com
Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
news9.com
People On Site Of Saint Francis Campus Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
news9.com
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
Police say man stabbed while walking dog in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a south Tulsa QuikTrip Monday morning. Police said a man was walking his dog around 3:45 a.m. through the QuikTrip parking lot, near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue, when a man and woman tried to rob him. The victim pulled out his wallet to show the robbers he didn’t have any money.
Okemah man killed in Seminole County crash
Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Stomach Arrested By Tulsa Police
A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of stabbing another man in the stomach before fleeing the scene. According to police, the stabbing allegedly took place near East 51st Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police say the man stabbed the victim...
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
Comments / 0