Clanton PD: Man on lawn mower dies after being hit by car

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Shots fired into east Birmingham home leave 2 injured
An investigation is underway after someone shot into an east Birmingham home, injuring two people. The gunfire rang out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Five Mile Road. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victims were wounded when someone fired into their home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service...
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
Alabama kidnapping suspect accused of killing, dismembering woman and child
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A kidnapping suspect is now facing murder charges in the deaths of a woman and child whose dismembered and decomposing bodies were found inside a mobile home in Dadeville, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested Monday after a 12-year-old...
Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash
Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
Coosa County deputy covers woman, children as ex-husband shoots at them, authorities said
A Coosa County man is behind bars after authorities said he broke into his ex-wife’s home, and then fired on a sheriff’s deputy who provided cover for the victim and her children. Shane Carden, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and theft of property....
Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle
CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported. According to a news release from the Clanton Police...
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
Sheriff: 2 bodies found after kidnapping victim escapes captivity
DADEVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a man was jailed on a kidnapping count,...
