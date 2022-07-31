Clanton PD: Man on lawn mower dies after being hit by car

In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.

