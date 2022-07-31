Eugene Police K9 helps capture burglary suspect

www.kezi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
kezi.com
Answering the call for help; 911 dispatchers needed in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local 911 dispatchers are putting out a call for help, looking for more people to join their team. Both the Springfield Police Department and Central Lane 911 Center have openings for this extremely important position. Shannon Seulement has been a 911 dispatcher for the Springfield Police...
kezi.com
Suspect tased, arrested after stabbing, Eugene police say.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. According to police, a stabbing at DS Market at 58 west Eleventh Ave. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on August 1. A Lane Transit District security officer followed the suspected perpetrator on foot while Eugene police responded, officials said. They added that a bystander provided emergency first aid to the 35-year-old victim until Eugene Springfield Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver multiple times
Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4
Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night. EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Lane County shooting victim survives, helps police find shooter
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Sunday night, just prior to 9 p.m., Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to McGowan Creek Rd. after learning that someone had been shot while driving in the area. The victim of the shooting, a 29-year-old male, advised he and his vehicle were shot multiple...
17-year-old swimmer dies at Fern Ridge Reservoir
A 17-year-old swimmer's body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
kezi.com
Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man to appear in court
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of injuring a young disabled man on multiple occasions, has had new charges filed against her. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Eugene woman was jailed for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police Sunday morning. An RPD report said 27-year old Cheyenne Shiell allegedly snuck into a motel room in the 600 block of West Madrone Street at some point and refused to leave when employees told her to. At about 9:50 a.m. while trying to detain her, Shiell reportedly tried to pull away from an officer and pulled herself to the ground to avoid being taken into custody. The suspect allegedly kicked the officer several times while on her back, as the officer tried to get control of her arm. Shiell was subsequently tased. Once detained, staff from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to remove the probes.
kezi.com
Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
kezi.com
Bystander helps woman out of window to escape apartment fire
EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning. "This guy was telling me, 'just jump!' And so finally I felt that heat so bad I just went ahead on jumped on him," said Louanna Shaw, a resident who was on the second floor of the building.
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
Comments / 1