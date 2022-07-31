Tim Anderson Suspended For Making Contact With Home Plate Umpire: Fans React

thespun.com
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
MLB World Reacts To Concerning Clayton Kershaw News
Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the lefty pitcher exited today's start early with an apparent injury. Kershaw motioned to the dugout after a few warmup tosses before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. After indicating something wasn't right, he was removed from the game.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jacob deGrom Tonight
On Tuesday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his long-awaited 2022 season debut. deGrom has been dealing with a series of injuries that have kept him off the field for the past few months. However, when he returned to the mound on Tuesday night, he did so in epic fashion.
Phillies Released Didi Gregorious: MLB World Reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies released a very prominent player on Thursday afternoon. They cut ties with shortstop Didi Gregorius after Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh reported to the club. It also came after Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day IL list. This officially ends Gregorius' three-year run in Philadelphia. He's...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview
Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Nationals Reportedly Turned Down 1 Major Offer For Juan Soto
It's likely that more than half of all MLB teams would have liked to add Juan Soto to their team at the trade deadline this week - though only a handful had the means to get him. But one team apparently "made a significant offer" for Soto early on in...
Breaking: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's start with an apparent back injury. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched just four innings before leaving Thursday afternoon's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw removed himself from the game at Oracle Park while warming up for the fifth frame. The 34-year-old appeared to tell...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Lawyer For Deshaun Watson Accusers Reacts To His Suspension
Not surprisingly, attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for Deshaun Watson's accusers, disagrees with the punishment handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson earlier this week. On Monday, Robinson ruled that Watson will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. The NFL is officially appealing the ruling, with reports indicating they could be seeking an indefinite ban.
Michael Kay Goes After Joey Gallo: MLB World Reacts
Earlier this week, New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay ripped former Yankees player Joey Gallo. He said Gallo, in the final weeks of his tenure as a Yankee, was talking as if he was already gone. In the end, he was traded and Kay made sure to let Gallo know he's glad the player is gone.
MLB World Reacts To Nolan Ryan Anniversary Video
On Aug 4. 1993, Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura were involved in one of the most famous brawls in MLB history. Ventura was very upset about being plunked by Ryan. After taking a few steps towards first base, he decided to charge at the veteran pitcher. Ryan wasted no time...
Miguel Cabrera Unsure If He'll Return: MLB World Reacts
Baseball might be using a legend after this season comes to an end. Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera spoke to the media on Thursday and said that he hasn't been feeling himself lately. Because of that, he's unsure if he's going to return for his a 21st season next year.
Giants OL Reportedly Has 'Likely' Career-Ending Injury
A New York Giants offensive tackle is likely done playing football. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, tackle Matt Gono has a neck injury that is likely to end his career. Gono had surgery on his neck last season. He was reportedly feeling good at the beginning of training camp but started...
Browns Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns signed a new wide receiver after releasing a veteran safety. According to a statement from the team, Cleveland released safety Nate Meadors. A former UCLA Bruin, Meadors came into the league as an undrafted rookie before finding a spot on the Minnesota Vikings. After...
Look: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the NFL finally returned to televisions around the country as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first football game of the season had a 40-minute delay, but eventually took center stage. It didn't take long for the game to produce its first viral highlight - and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.
Bears Have Made A Decision On The Preseason Opener
In recent years, we've seen some NFL teams hold out most or all of their projected starters in the opening preseason game. The Chicago Bears will not be doing that this summer. New head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear today that he wants his first-stringers to get "a good amount" of reps when the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13.
