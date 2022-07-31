ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

More than 1,700 PG&E customers lose power in northern SLO County

By Chloe Lovejoy
The Tribune
 5 days ago

More than 1,700 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County lost power Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E.

The Atascadero-area power outage stretches between Templeton Road to Indian Springs Road, according to the PG&E outage map . It began at 1:09 p.m. and is currently impacting about 1,707 customers

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage. Restoration is expected to be complete by 7:30 p.m.

A separate outage was impacting roughly 1,400 customers southeast of Atascadero on Saturday afternoon as well, but that outage has since been resolved.

You can stay updated on the outage at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter or call the PG&E customer service center at 800-743-5000

ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

