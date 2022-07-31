‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas

www.goworldtravel.com
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
Dollar General opening Little Rock fresh produce locations
Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
Conway, AR USA
Found a heart outside of the restaurant Purple Cow! It was hanging from a tree just outside the doors. I was so excited to find that it was very purple, since that’s my favorite colour. This definitely brightened my day and I’m so happy I found it.
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
REAL ESTATE: Caddo Street apartment sells for $760K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded July 15 through Aug. 1 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
Conway resident sentenced for illegal selling and purchase of wildlife
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway resident, 27-year-old Jackson Roe, was sentenced to three years probation and 150 hours of community service for importing and possessing illegally-taken wildlife. In August of 2015, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service received an anonymous tip concerning the illegal activity of a reptile hobbyist...
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
Kevin Hart event at Simmons Bank Arena has a no phones policy
No phone rule at Kevin Hart's Arkansas show.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid today with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms
There will be plenty of sunshine this morning, but likely cloud up this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. We are starting off in the mid-70s and will get to 90° by Noon. Little Rock will then top out at 95° with a 20% chance of rain this afternoon. A...
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
