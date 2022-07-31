ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai Return At WWE Summerslam, Bianca Belair Retains (Clips)

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On

Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
#Combat#The Raw Women#Spanish#Kod#Raw Women S Champion#Nxt
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
411mania.com

Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic

– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
WWE
411mania.com

Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW

In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC

– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

WWE has announced more matches for the NXT UK Championship tournament on next week’s NXT UK. As previously reported, Ilja Dragunov announced on this week’s show that he was relinquishing the title due to injury, with a tournament later announced to determine the new champion. The final two bouts in the eight-man tournament will take place next week as follows:
WWE
411mania.com

Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:. * Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. * Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace. Hail and Grace...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked about who would in a fight between Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Khan vs. Stephanie McMahon: “Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would...
WWE

