Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood

www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Old Louisville, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
wdrb.com
2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street. Once on scene, officers found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Truck crashes into apartment building in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30 a.m. Police don't know why the truck hit the building.
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For Double Shooting
A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting that happened Friday morning at the intersection of East Kentucky Street and Brook Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
Wave 3
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
More NuLu businesses targeted as LMPD investigates break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concern among NuLu business owners is growing as Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. LMPD says they are looking for a suspect named Lester Terry in connection with a few of the break-ins. They are still working to determine if Terry is tied to all of the cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
WHAS 11
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
WLKY.com
Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible domestic altercation in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening. LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting near Hemlock Street and Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The man, whose age is...
Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 65-year-old man last seen at Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A golden alert has been issued for a Louisville man police say has been missing nearly two weeks. LMPD confirms 65-year-old Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 at UofL’s Peace Hospital on Newburg Road around 4:40 p.m. Police believe Allen was unaccompanied and...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
Comments / 0