Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF・
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
GOLF・
Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
hypebeast.com
Ric Flair Wins His "Last Match" at 73
After five decades of professional wrestling, the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has officially retired from the sport by winning Ric Flair’s Last Match. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, the 73-year-old Flair joined his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Her Behind & Tells Haters To Kiss It With New Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She is certainly a very talented pro wrestler as well. She also decided to send a message to her haters recently. Dolin signed...
A former member of NXT’s Hit Row just secured championship gold
Since leaving NXT, Swerve Scott, the leader of Hit Row who now goes by Swerve Strickland, has been killing it. He signed with, and is currently the tag team champion of AEW alongside fellow former NXT standout Keith Lee as part of Swerve in our Glory, holds the DEFY Tag Team Championship with SCU alumni Christopher Daniels, and is currently one of the most in-demand bookings on the indie wrestling market, with matches on his resume at Warrior, REVOLVER, Ring of Honor, MLW, NJPW, Terminus, and more.
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
ComicBook
Triple H Makes Major Changes for WWE Superstars
World Wrestling Entertainment is in a new era. Just days after Vince McMahon retired from the company, it was announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be taking over all responsibilities related to WWE creative. Considering how well both fans and talent alike embraced The Game's NXT, many entered this new regime with not just optimism, but high expectations. While no drastic alterations have been made just yet, Triple H has begun to make minor changes that have been reflected on recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. PWInsider reports that talent have been given the freedom to speak more freely during promos, and have been allowed to improvise in the ring.
