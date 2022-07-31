Report: Red Sox have told All-Star SS Xander Bogaerts he's staying in Boston amid trade rumors

Jul 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the AL West, a full 19 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Sitting two games below .500 after the All-Star break, the Red Sox will reportedly be sellers as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches. Though, among the names rumored to be headed out of Boston, All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts won't be one of them.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have told Bogaerts that he's staying in Boston.

Heyman's report aligns with what the Red Sox have said about Bogaerts recently. This week, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and general manager Chaim Bloom shut down speculation that Bogaerts could be on the trade block.

The 29-year-old, in his tenth major league season, is batting .315/.389/.458 with eight home runs and 42 RBI in 97 games this season for the Red Sox.

While Bogaerts won't be on the move, several veterans could be, according to Heyman.

Heyman included All-Star DH J.D. Martinez, SP Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Christian Vazquez as possible names the Red Sox could be looking to trade. All three players can become free agents after the 2022 season.