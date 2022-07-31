ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Fatally Shot, Then Hit By Multiple Vehicles on South LA Street

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 5 days ago
mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Man Dead

A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Construction Employee Killed in South Los Angeles Identified

An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Four adults, an infant and an unborn child died Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., near Ladera Park, on what was initially reported as a fire and discovered that at as many as six vehicles had collided in the area after a Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding southbound on South La Brea Avenue, resulting in the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Robbery, Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves 2 Guards Injured

An armored-van security guard was shot Thursday in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle. Gardena police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in the parking lot...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Hit by SUV in Long Beach Dies at Hospital

A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported. On Wednesday, authorities were...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Los Angeles Street#Violent Crime#Lapd S Central Division
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Found Dead and Set on Fire in Woodland Hills Home

A woman was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a suspicious death. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police responded to the 208000 block of Martha Street north of Burbank Boulevard and found the victim in a bedroom, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway

A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison. Rimond Esmaeil Blandi,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Worker Unloading Cargo from Vehicle Killed in South LA Area

A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach

An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed in Freeway Collision

A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy