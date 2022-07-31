3 best destinations for Cole Beasley as 2022 NFL training camp gets underway

clutchpoints.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFW
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Employees
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts
Tuesday’s San Francisco 49ers practice was headlined by a scuffle between the offense and defense. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner got into it on two separate occasions. Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner have fought twice in practice. Second scuffle.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 2, 2022 Aiyuk and Warner have both solidified […] The post Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
The huge hint that will potentially determine who wins Steelers QB competition
The quarterback competition over at the camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be tighter than most people think. Each of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett is getting a chance to work with the first team in the training camp according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, which gives an idea of just how close the race to the QB1 role is despite many believing that Trubisky is likely to win the role.
CeeDee Lamb smokes Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp
Training camp is a tantalizing tease for NFL fans. The months-long nightmare without football is finally over, even if they still have to endure another month until real football starts, aka, the regular season. One of the best parts of training camp, especially for those who can’t attend in-person practices,...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Josh Jacobs’ heavy usage in Hall of Fame game could mean trouble for his Raiders future
The Las Vegas Raiders might just have dropped a massive hint about the future of running back Josh Jacobs with the team. In the Raiders’ Thursday night Hall of Game game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Canton, Jacobs has been playing as though is being showcased by Las Vegas for potential trade suitors. It’s not […] The post Josh Jacobs’ heavy usage in Hall of Fame game could mean trouble for his Raiders future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension
The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Abnormal for a quarterback’: Sean McVay speaks out on Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s concerning elbow injury
There was once a time when the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season was a relatively quiet affair. Yes, there were talks about Sean McVay’s next extension. Odell Beckham Jr.’s status still hangs in the balance. For the most part, though, all seemed to be well for the team… until the last few days, that is.
49ers coaches reveal Trey Lance attribute that has shined
The San Francisco 49ers have fully committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. After serving as QB2 behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie year, Lance is set to take over the starting role this upcoming season. Through training camp, Trey Lance has shown flashes of potential, but he has also struggled.
