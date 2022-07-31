Ray Allen blames ‘corporate greed’ for soaring gas prices

clutchpoints.com
Related
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1