ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPmSo_0gz8WhP000

3,500 fans watch first day of Vikings training camp 02:06

EAGAN, Minn. — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.'s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap, an ink outline of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start.

After a freak knee injury that occurred while making a pedestrian weakside block in a preseason game, knocking him out of the 2021 season, Smith has returned his enviable tight end skills and up-for-anything personality to a Minnesota Vikings offense that badly missed him. Fully recovered from surgery to fix a torn meniscus, Smith has been cleared to practice without limitation.

"It's like a new beginning. All the things I've done in my past, I still reflect on, but I'm excited for what the future holds for myself, the team, the offense," Smith said.

For further motivation, the third-year player — and son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith — added an even larger tattoo on the other side of his neck depicting his mother, Rose Matamoros. Then there's another superhero inked on his right hand: The Incredible Hulk.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) speaks to the media during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Abbie Parr / AP

"We're about to smash some folks," Smith said with a wide grin.

The 2020 second-round draft pick out of Alabama, who turns 24 on Aug. 9, rarely goes long without smiling. His confident and upbeat demeanor certainly came in handy during the double-whammy slog of knee rehab, a grueling process made potentially more frustrating by the powerless feeling of being sidelined and unable to contribute.

"That's kind of life. Things get thrown at you that you're not expecting, but it's how you bounce back," Smith said. "You have to keep looking forward. You can't look back."

Considering the amount of attention Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook have commanded from opposing defenses, a strategy that's unlikely to stop, there's a clear opening for Smith to seize a vital role for the Vikings. That's what everyone was anticipating last season, after much of Smith's playing time was chewed up by veteran Kyle Rudolph in 2019 and 2020.

"I felt he was one of our most impactful players in training camp last year," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

The athleticism and versatility Smith possesses to be able to line up at the traditional end spot in a three-point stance, in the backfield, the slot or even split wide makes him a sound fit with the new offense under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who built their philosophy with Super Bowl champion Los Angeles, have quickly pointed to Rams tight end Tyler Higbee as their preferred prototype for the position as a capable blocker with downfield speed to burn. Phillips was the tight ends coach for the Rams.

"When Irv really opens it up, there's a lot in the tank there," O'Connell said on Saturday, before the Vikings staged their first full-team practice of training camp that was open to fans.

The fact that the workout included Smith was a significant win for the Vikings.

"I feel like I got faster, honestly, through this process, just giving my whole body a reset," Smith said. "I've never really had this kind of break before. I've been playing sports my whole life. Reflecting and working on things that I wanted to work on that I usually wouldn't have the time to work on, it's been really good."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eagan, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Alabama State
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley

Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady, facing severe punishments

BOSTON -- Moments after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL in February, the league responded by claiming the former head coach's claims were "without merit." Now exactly six months later, following an investigation, the league has changed its tune.Roger Goodell announced that the Miami Dolphins did tamper with Tom Brady following the 2019 season, and that the Dolphins did tamper with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in January of this year. The league determined that Flores' allegations of Ross imploring the coach to tank games in order to get a better draft pick did...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy