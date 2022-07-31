ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Amarilla's equalizer helps Minnesota United tie Timbers 4-4

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAfDu_0gz8WgWH00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 30, 2022 01:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Amarilla's tying goal came in the 69th minute for United (10-8-5). Amarilla added one more goal in the game.

United also got one goal each from Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sBhr_0gz8WgWH00
Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) reaches for the ball against Portland Timbers forward Yimmi CharÃ¡ (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Abbie Parr / AP

Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and Jaroslaw Niezgoda added another for the Timbers (7-6-10).

The Timbers outshot United 17-13, with seven shots on goal compared to six by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for United and Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Timbers.

United plays on the road on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while the Timbers will host Nashville on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov returns to Minnesota from Russia

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is back in the State of Hockey.Concerns over his whereabouts began last month, when an international report stated he bought a fake military ID to skip out on his service in Russia. It's still unclear what, if anything, happened.The team said Kaprizov returned to Minnesota Tuesday and will continue his offseason training here. Training camp begins Sept. 21.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Twins get another pitcher, Tyler Mahle, before MLB trade deadline

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have traded for another pitcher ahead of the MLB's Tuesday trade deadline.On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that it has acquired right handed pitcher Tyler Mahle, 27, from the Cincinnati Reds. In exchange for Mahle, the team sent three prospects to the Reds: second baseman Spencer Steer, third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left handed pitcher Steve Hajjar. It's been a busy day for the Twins. Earlier in the day, the team traded four minor leaguers for All-Star Orioles closer Jorge López.López, 29, was named an All-Star for the first time this season. In just over 48 innings pitched, he's logged an ERA of 1.68 and notched 19 saves. His career ERA is 5.51. Notably, the Twins earned two consecutive walk-off wins against López just last month.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who is determining gambling odds?

EAGAN, Minn. -- It's not the news Minnesota Vikings fans want to hear, but definitely expect.When it comes to predicting how well the team will perform this season, the oddsmakers in the gambling world have them as nothing more than average.Who is determining the gambling odds? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned what factors go into those decisionsAs the next Vikings season approaches, optimism and realism converge at TCO Stadium in Eagan."I think they got a strong team," said fan Cullen Wolff."Kind of average, mediocre-ish," is how Kurtt Richman described the team.Lucas Lommen predicted the Vikings would get to 11 wins....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 Wednesday.Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central remains one game over Cleveland.Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning."It's a time where to just even think about being here, being in that spot, to be in first, it's just fun. Really fun to watch these...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy