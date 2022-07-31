ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Training camp battles kicked into high gear this week with pads coming on for all 32 teams. Here's a look at some of the notable names at risk of losing their starting gigs this month. There might be a hardcore underground Darnold fan quotient out there, but their reasons for...
NFL
NFL

Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Marc Sessler spotlights five wide receivers. Pro football's gaggle of wideouts are loving our current reality. Newbie pass-catchers league-wide watched in awe as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
State
Arizona State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NFL

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday and is considered day to day. Although the injury might not be considered serious, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith had suffered "a little bit of wear and tear" and that the team was "being cautious" with him. Sirianni couldn't say when or how Smith's injury occurred.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay. With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.
CANTON, OH
NFL

Move The Sticks: Teams doing the best job of converting players into second contracts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the process of scouting preseason games and examine what players on the roster bubble go through during this time of year. Then, the duo break down teams that sign players to the most second contracts. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Raiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Network#Rams#Bengals#American Football
NFL

NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14

For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
NFL
NFL

Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
NFL
NFL

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have come to an agreement on a two-year extension worth $36.71 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that the extension includes $27 million guaranteed and that Johnson will earn $19 million in the first year of the deal....
NFL
NFL

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Extensions aplenty have been handed out this year by the Arizona Cardinals. From general manager Steve Keim to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are locking up their future. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler has signed a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'

The impact of Tuesday's news regarding the NFL's punishment of the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady wasn't limited to just the Miami front office. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also has had to deal with the reaction to the news. An independent investigation, led by by former U.S Attorney...
MIAMI, FL
NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down. The Pro Bowl receiver was traded from the Titans to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately signed a four-year, $100 million extension in Philly. The Titans used the first-round pick from the Brown trade to select Treylon Burks.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

Less than a week ago, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they want to make things "as hard as possible" for Malik Willis in order to help slow things down for the rookie quarterback. On Thursday, Willis got a chance to work with the second-team offense during the 7-on-7 red-zone period, and Vrabel applauded him for his composure after practice. A strong showing with the 2s indicates he's picking up what coaches are laying down. "He's able to retain information really well, and so his decision-making, which we monitor, has been very good for a rookie," Titans QBs coach Pat O'Hara said Thursday, via Paul Kuharsky. "And things that he hasn't had to do before, relative to working from the pocket, his feet need to catch up with his mind. It's getting better; it takes time. Malik has a very strong arm and a really cool skill set, but you can't always rely on that all the time. These windows are tight; the geography is different with the hash marks in the pro game, which makes a big difference, in my opinion." O'Hara couldn't hide his grin while mentioning Willis' foresight outside the pocket, indicating his dynamic ability to be a threat through the air or on the ground. By all accounts, Willis is showing improvement already in the early stages of camp with plenty more experience to come over the next month. The 23-year-old Liberty product is sure to be one of the more interesting prospects to watch as preseason games get underway.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy