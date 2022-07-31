2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

www.nfl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NFL
Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu has arrived at New Orleans Saints training camp following an extended absence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Mathieu was allowed to miss the start of camp by the Saints for an undisclosed “personal family matter.” He sat out the team's first six practice sessions.
NFL
2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs
Training camp battles kicked into high gear this week with pads coming on for all 32 teams. Here's a look at some of the notable names at risk of losing their starting gigs this month. There might be a hardcore underground Darnold fan quotient out there, but their reasons for...
NFL
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10
It's finally time to give football fans what they've all been waiting for: the official rankings of every starting running back ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, injuries derailed my rankings last year. This year feels different, though. This time I've got it right. Let's not waste any more...
NFL
Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Marc Sessler spotlights five wide receivers. Pro football's gaggle of wideouts are loving our current reality. Newbie pass-catchers league-wide watched in awe as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions' Dan Campbell and T.J. Hockenson team up for wholesome moment with young fan
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a ton of buzz heading into this season. Sure, the Lions only won three games in Campbell's inaugural campaign in Detroit and first ever season as a head coach, but his team fought hard and there's little doubting the fact that he's an incredible motivator and leader.
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
WATCH: ShaDon Brown Fall Camp Day 4
West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media following day four of fall camp
NFL
The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career
In today's comic book-crazed world of entertainment, we are inundated with superheroes. As a father of seven, I am not allowed to miss a single one of the genre's perpetually hyped movie releases -- and often, conversations at our dinner table revolve around the incredible superpowers of each character and the amazing feats they achieve.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday and is considered day to day. Although the injury might not be considered serious, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith had suffered "a little bit of wear and tear" and that the team was "being cautious" with him. Sirianni couldn't say when or how Smith's injury occurred.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather
CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay. With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.
NFL
Move The Sticks: Teams doing the best job of converting players into second contracts
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the process of scouting preseason games and examine what players on the roster bubble go through during this time of year. Then, the duo break down teams that sign players to the most second contracts. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Raiders.
NFL
Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday. O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14
For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
NFL
Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise
NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
NFL
Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have come to an agreement on a two-year extension worth $36.71 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that the extension includes $27 million guaranteed and that Johnson will earn $19 million in the first year of the deal....
NFL
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M
Extensions aplenty have been handed out this year by the Arizona Cardinals. From general manager Steve Keim to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are locking up their future. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler has signed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady
The recent explosion of wide receiver contracts made the 2023 free-agent crop less spicy, so it's up to Tom Brady to add some flavor. If past behavior is any indication, he may already be working on his next home. Brady will turn 46 years old before next season. In contrast...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'
The impact of Tuesday's news regarding the NFL's punishment of the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady wasn't limited to just the Miami front office. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also has had to deal with the reaction to the news. An independent investigation, led by by former U.S Attorney...
NFL
Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans
Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down. The Pro Bowl receiver was traded from the Titans to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately signed a four-year, $100 million extension in Philly. The Titans used the first-round pick from the Brown trade to select Treylon Burks.
NFL
Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs
Less than a week ago, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they want to make things "as hard as possible" for Malik Willis in order to help slow things down for the rookie quarterback. On Thursday, Willis got a chance to work with the second-team offense during the 7-on-7 red-zone period, and Vrabel applauded him for his composure after practice. A strong showing with the 2s indicates he's picking up what coaches are laying down. "He's able to retain information really well, and so his decision-making, which we monitor, has been very good for a rookie," Titans QBs coach Pat O'Hara said Thursday, via Paul Kuharsky. "And things that he hasn't had to do before, relative to working from the pocket, his feet need to catch up with his mind. It's getting better; it takes time. Malik has a very strong arm and a really cool skill set, but you can't always rely on that all the time. These windows are tight; the geography is different with the hash marks in the pro game, which makes a big difference, in my opinion." O'Hara couldn't hide his grin while mentioning Willis' foresight outside the pocket, indicating his dynamic ability to be a threat through the air or on the ground. By all accounts, Willis is showing improvement already in the early stages of camp with plenty more experience to come over the next month. The 23-year-old Liberty product is sure to be one of the more interesting prospects to watch as preseason games get underway.
Comments / 0