2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

Less than a week ago, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they want to make things "as hard as possible" for Malik Willis in order to help slow things down for the rookie quarterback. On Thursday, Willis got a chance to work with the second-team offense during the 7-on-7 red-zone period, and Vrabel applauded him for his composure after practice. A strong showing with the 2s indicates he's picking up what coaches are laying down. "He's able to retain information really well, and so his decision-making, which we monitor, has been very good for a rookie," Titans QBs coach Pat O'Hara said Thursday, via Paul Kuharsky. "And things that he hasn't had to do before, relative to working from the pocket, his feet need to catch up with his mind. It's getting better; it takes time. Malik has a very strong arm and a really cool skill set, but you can't always rely on that all the time. These windows are tight; the geography is different with the hash marks in the pro game, which makes a big difference, in my opinion." O'Hara couldn't hide his grin while mentioning Willis' foresight outside the pocket, indicating his dynamic ability to be a threat through the air or on the ground. By all accounts, Willis is showing improvement already in the early stages of camp with plenty more experience to come over the next month. The 23-year-old Liberty product is sure to be one of the more interesting prospects to watch as preseason games get underway.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO