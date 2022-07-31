State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury

www.kyoutv.com
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky. The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church in Des Moines already sent out some volunteers and items to help those impacted get by. It also plans to send more volunteers who will repair...
WATCH: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Schmidt family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People have gathered in Cedar Falls tonight to remember the lives of three people killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22nd. Tyler, Sarah, and their six-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed by a gunman. Their son Arlo was able to escape.
