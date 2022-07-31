Structure fire in Manor, brush and grass involved

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Emergency Service District 12 is responding to a structure fire in Manor. Grass and brush in the area have also caught fire.

Travis County ESD #12 tweeted at 7:02 p.m. that units were on the scene and additional resources were requested.

It’s a moderate sized two story structure, and the fire spread to about two acres of grass and brush. ESD #12’s public information officer says that the fire is contained and its forward progress stopped.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported two adults to Dell Seton Medical Center. One of them had serious injuries, but not they’re not expected to be life-threatening. The other person had non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is at 7693 Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Rd. near Hwy 45.







KXAN will update this story as more information is available.

