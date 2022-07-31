ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Structure fire in Manor, brush and grass involved

By Abigail Jones
 5 days ago

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Emergency Service District 12 is responding to a structure fire in Manor. Grass and brush in the area have also caught fire.

Travis County ESD #12 tweeted at 7:02 p.m. that units were on the scene and additional resources were requested.

It’s a moderate sized two story structure, and the fire spread to about two acres of grass and brush. ESD #12’s public information officer says that the fire is contained and its forward progress stopped.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported two adults to Dell Seton Medical Center. One of them had serious injuries, but not they’re not expected to be life-threatening. The other person had non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is at 7693 Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Rd. near Hwy 45.

KXAN will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Dell Seton Medical Center
KXAN

KXAN

