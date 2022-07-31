Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. card cancelled after Rahman Jr. unable to make weight

www.mmafighting.com
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should UFC book Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 next? Niko Price joins the show
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title and champ-champ status with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 this past Saturday. Despite Nunes’ dominance, should the UFC go ahead and book the trilogy fight when both women are ready to return?
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira wants to become ‘female version of Jose Aldo’ with UFC title win over Amanda Nunes
Days before her second UFC fight in 2017, Ketlen Vieira told MMA Fighting she dreamed of becoming the “female version of Jose Aldo”. Five years later, Vieira is close to securing a shot at UFC gold and feels she’s about to turn that dream into reality. With...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith headed for surgery after suffering broken ankle in UFC 277 fight, Dana White admits error
Story updated at 10:35 p.m. ET to reflect UFC President Dana White’s new comments about Smith’s injury. Anthony Smith is headed for surgery after suffering a broken ankle in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 this past Saturday night. Smith confirmed the news in a text...
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Amanda Nunes ‘still looked a little gun-shy’ in dominant UFC 277 win, ‘never really went in for the kill’
Amanda Nunes was at her championship best on Saturday night. But Dana White thinks she could have been even better. The UFC president spoke to the media following Saturday’s UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and while he showered Nunes with praise for an impressive unanimous decision win over rival Julianna Peña, he also pointed out that he felt Nunes may have held back just a little with a December 2021 loss to Peña possibly still on her mind.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis: Fighters ‘addicted’ to fame UFC brings, need to test open market
Anthony Pettis didn’t need much help becoming a star. The “Showtime” kick and other highlight-reel performances did a lot of the heavy lifting. A Wheaties box made an assist. At 35, Pettis is a known MMA commodity, getting headlining opportunities out of the gate in his third...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns says Conor McGregor has no business at welterweight: ‘We’d just destroy Conor’
Conor McGregor has been teasing his return to the UFC as a welterweight but at least one top ranked fighter at 170 pounds cautions him against that move. One-time title challenger Gilbert Burns believes McGregor would be completely outgunned, outmatched and overpowered when going against the best fighters in the world at welterweight.
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña among five suspended indefinitely
Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña could be on the sidelines for a bit following their main event war this past Saturday. In the main event of UFC 277 in Dallas, Nunes picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over Peña to regain the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Both women wore quite a bit of damage following the conclusion of the bout.
MMA Fighting
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee explains move to lightweight, still open to face Patricio Pitbull at 145 ‘one last time to whoop his ass’
A.J. McKee is making the move to 155 pounds, but he admits it wasn’t his first choice. On Wednesday, Bellator announced that McKee will not face Patricio Pitbull in a trilogy bout for the featherweight title at Bellator 286, but instead the ex-champ and grand prix winner will face UFC vet Spike Carlyle in his lightweight debut, which takes place Oct. 1 in McKee’s hometown of Long Beach, Calif. Coincidentally, Pitbull will defend his title on the same card in the main event against Adam Borics.
MMA Fighting
Arnold Allen ‘very frustrated’ by recurring injuries, still targeting a 2022 return and top-5 opponent
Arnold Allen is a bit frustrated with how things are going for him at the moment. In March, Allen scored the signature win of his career when he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round of the UFC’s return trip to London. The win was Allen’s ninth in a row and put him on the cusp of title contention. With the UFC returning to London this past month, many expected Allen would once again get the call.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
MMA Fighting
Stevie Ray: Anthony Pettis trying to ‘reassure himself’ with excuses ahead of PFL playoff rematch
Stevie Ray pulled off one of 2022’s front-runners for Submission of the Year in June when he submitted Anthony Pettis with a modified twister to punch his ticket to the PFL playoffs. Ray is now set to face Pettis all over again six weeks later when he meets the...
MMA Fighting
Vinicius Salvador
Vinicius Salvador def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:22.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Banking on favorites Jamahal Hill and Terrance McKinney at UFC Vegas 59
This Saturday, the UFC returns with another Fight Night event at the UFC APEX, UFC Vegas 59. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight fight between two heavy hitters, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill, and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with full breakdowns of all the main card fights, plus some prelim action for good measure.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen: Hasim Rahman Jr. tried pulling ‘scumbag move’ with Jake Paul match
Hasim Rahman Jr. won’t be getting his chance to hand Jake Paul his first loss in boxing after all. Largely considered the first “real” boxer that Paul was set to face, Rahman’s shot at fame and fortune fell through this past weekend when it was announced the bout was canceled due to weight issues on Rahman’s side. The bout was scheduled to take place at 200 pounds with every pound Rahman went over meaning he’d be forced to forfeit 25 percent of his purse, according to him.
MMA Fighting
MMA Fighting
PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, lightweights Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight. The...
