Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu has arrived at New Orleans Saints training camp following an extended absence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Mathieu was allowed to miss the start of camp by the Saints for an undisclosed “personal family matter.” He sat out the team's first six practice sessions.
NFL
2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs
Training camp battles kicked into high gear this week with pads coming on for all 32 teams. Here's a look at some of the notable names at risk of losing their starting gigs this month. There might be a hardcore underground Darnold fan quotient out there, but their reasons for...
NFL
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10
It's finally time to give football fans what they've all been waiting for: the official rankings of every starting running back ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, injuries derailed my rankings last year. This year feels different, though. This time I've got it right. Let's not waste any more...
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start
Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence would sit the first preseason game. With backup C.J. Beathard still nursing a groin injury, Jake Luton will start Thursday and get the bulk of the action.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Marc Sessler spotlights five wide receivers. Pro football's gaggle of wideouts are loving our current reality. Newbie pass-catchers league-wide watched in awe as...
NFL
Jaguars' Travis Etienne among running backs poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson spotlights three running backs. The 2021 running back class had a solid showing last season. It's no surprise...
NFL
Panthers' Jaycee Horn among cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, former 14-year NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall spotlights three cornerbacks. There's no disputing the breakout season enjoyed by one rookie cornerback in 2021....
NFL
The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career
In today's comic book-crazed world of entertainment, we are inundated with superheroes. As a father of seven, I am not allowed to miss a single one of the genre's perpetually hyped movie releases -- and often, conversations at our dinner table revolve around the incredible superpowers of each character and the amazing feats they achieve.
NFL
Move The Sticks: Teams doing the best job of converting players into second contracts
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the process of scouting preseason games and examine what players on the roster bubble go through during this time of year. Then, the duo break down teams that sign players to the most second contracts. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Raiders.
NFL
Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list
On Saturday, starting at noon ET on NFL Network, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will officially enshrine the eight members of the Class of 2022:. This got my crack editors at NFL.com thinking about a related question:. Which current NFL players are Hall of Fame LOCKS? In other words,...
NFL
Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to rotate days with the Carolina Panthers' first-team offense in the battle for the QB1 job. Darnold took the reps with the ones in Monday's padded practice, with Mayfield set to lead the way Tuesday. Mayfield said he appreciates how forthright coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday. O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green...
NFL
NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14
For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday and is considered day to day. Although the injury might not be considered serious, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith had suffered "a little bit of wear and tear" and that the team was "being cautious" with him. Sirianni couldn't say when or how Smith's injury occurred.
NFL
NFL Votes Enters Its Third Season promoting League-Wide Voter Education, Registration and Activism
The NFL family kicks off the third season of NFL Votes, a league-wide, non-partisan initiative that supports and encourages civic engagement among NFL players and Legends, club and league personnel, and fans. The joint effort between the NFL and the NFL Players Association was founded in August 2020 and focuses on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation.
NFL
Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have come to an agreement on a two-year extension worth $36.71 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that the extension includes $27 million guaranteed and that Johnson will earn $19 million in the first year of the deal....
NFL
Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on Inside Training Camp Live that Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'
The impact of Tuesday's news regarding the NFL's punishment of the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady wasn't limited to just the Miami front office. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also has had to deal with the reaction to the news. An independent investigation, led by by former U.S Attorney...
