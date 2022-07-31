Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the process of scouting preseason games and examine what players on the roster bubble go through during this time of year. Then, the duo break down teams that sign players to the most second contracts. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Raiders.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO