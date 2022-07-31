ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ held at Maple Lake

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held its annual “Paddle 4 a Cause” cardboard boat race fundraiser on Saturday.

“Paddle 4 a Cause” was held at Maple Lake in Bridgeport and the main event is the build your own cardboard boat race, in which the entire boat is held together with only cardboard and duct tape.

Other racing events that were held were the canoe, kayak, paddleboard and anything that floats races.

Pets celebrate at ice cream social
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOXEx_0gz8VBO500
    (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxFIU_0gz8VBO500
    (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZoll_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhcvM_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY2lI_0gz8VBO500
    Kayak in water at Maple Lake. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYjGq_0gz8VBO500
    food vendor at boat races. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM3wu_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWO3F_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyMAk_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgKDB_0gz8VBO500
    Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I797M_0gz8VBO500
    (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvLeD_0gz8VBO500
    trophies for race winners. (WBOY Images.)

“Every single one of us are involved in the campaign has a story and when we share that with others then we start being united and we forge that connection in the community, where we are all you know working together to help support these agencies and stuff that make such an impact on folks lives,” United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Campaign Chair Wayne Worth said.

All proceeds raised during the “Paddle 4 a Cause” fundraiser benefit 20 United Way of Harrison Counties Partner Agencies.

To find out more information about The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, click here .

If you missed Saturday’s fundraiser event for “Paddle 4 a Cause” you can make a donation by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

United Way to host hot wing eating contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be having its annual hot wing eating contest in just under three weeks. The annual event challenges participants to raise money for the United Way HDC through sponsors before eating the hottest wings that Buffalo Wild Wings offers. The evening will also […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Cars
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Society
City
Maple Lake, WV
City
Lake, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle#Cardboard Boat Race#Ice Cream Social#Vehicles
WBOY 12 News

Governor’s Arts Caravan spreads education about arts grants in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Governor’s Arts Caravan is making its annual week-long trip throughout the state promoting culture and unveiling the different types of available funding. The Caravan stopped at the West Virginia Art Center in Morgantown Thursday afternoon. The seminar teaches the State’s Art Coordinators what it takes to qualify for grant money […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
WBOY 12 News

Post 2 drops regional opener to Philipsburg (PA)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament got underway in Morgantown today and the hosts from Morgantown Post 2 closed out the day in the final game against Philipsburg Post 437 out of Pennsylvania. Morgantown got on the board first after Zach Brennan was able to turn a defensive miscue into three bases […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

How to get better quality water out of your sink

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg’s Water Board invited 12 News to a demonstration on how to clean the aerator in a sink so that we could pass it on to our viewers. Particles and sediment linger on the screen in faucets, and this can decrease the quality of the water. First, let’s talk about why […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy