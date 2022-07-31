‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ held at Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held its annual “Paddle 4 a Cause” cardboard boat race fundraiser on Saturday.

“Paddle 4 a Cause” was held at Maple Lake in Bridgeport and the main event is the build your own cardboard boat race, in which the entire boat is held together with only cardboard and duct tape.

Other racing events that were held were the canoe, kayak, paddleboard and anything that floats races.

(WBOY Image)

(WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

Kayak in water at Maple Lake. (WBOY Image)

food vendor at boat races. (WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

Cardboard boat. (WBOY Image)

(WBOY Image)

trophies for race winners. (WBOY Images.)

“Every single one of us are involved in the campaign has a story and when we share that with others then we start being united and we forge that connection in the community, where we are all you know working together to help support these agencies and stuff that make such an impact on folks lives,” United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Campaign Chair Wayne Worth said.

All proceeds raised during the “Paddle 4 a Cause” fundraiser benefit 20 United Way of Harrison Counties Partner Agencies.

To find out more information about The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, click here .

If you missed Saturday’s fundraiser event for “Paddle 4 a Cause” you can make a donation by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.