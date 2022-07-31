The Shark Nano Jet Helmet Is Ready For City Rides

www.rideapart.com
An Interview With Rider Bridget McCutchen, Soon To Circle The Globe
We’ve been through some strange times in the past few years—but it’s precisely in times of uncertainty that big dreamers usually find a way to break through. In August, 2022, a rider named Bridget McCutchen has a grand plan to circumnavigate the globe on her motorcycle. Her...
Gear Review: REV'IT Cordite Motorcycle Jacket
Despite the recent advances in materials science and improvements in textile jackets, I'm still a die-hard leather stan. Leather just seems right to me, the proper material for motorcycle gear. I've worn primarily leather jackets since I started riding with a few review jackets sprinkled in here or there. I love a good piece of hide though, and a solid leather jacket should be, in my opinion as the final arbiter in all matters of taste and style around here, the centerpiece of any rider's wardrobe.
Indian Motorcycle Sales Director Confirms Electrification Strategy
Very few legacy motorcycle brands have gambled on the premium electric motorcycle market as of yet. However, the tide could soon turn with Triumph recently unveiling its TE-01 prototype and Ducati showcasing its V21L MotoE racer. As more manufacturers continue to develop new technologies and platforms in the EV space, pressure builds on those lagging behind the competition.
Gear Review: EarPeace Moto Pro Earplugs
I have a confession to make: I've never worn earplugs. For someone as ATGATT as I am, this seems like a pretty big oversight, right? Thing is, I never liked them and never thought I needed them. Decades of playing in bands, attending ear-shattering concerts, riding motorcycles with bad helmets, and parenting had done their damage. Why, I thought, should I bother with earplugs when my hearing was already shot? After my cross-country ride on my new Ural, however, my attitude regarding earplugs has changed and now I don't think I could ever ride without them again thanks to EarPeace.
Mototrek Shows Adventure Riders How To Negotiate Uphill U-Turns
Advanced off-road maneuvers seem like a daunting task for most novice-to-intermediate adventure riders. Whether faced with deep sand or rock gardens, steep uphill climbs or equally precipitous declines, negotiating highly technical terrain calls for both body and bike control. Professional West 38 Moto instructor Dusty Wessels knows as much, and he takes to the Mototrek YouTube channel to show ADV devotees how to pull off pesky uphill U-turns.
Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter
With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India
With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.
Honda Suspends Orders For 10 Bike Models Including Rebel and Grom
Businesses around the world are still suffering due to supply chain issues—shipping backups, lack of containers, massive congestion at ports, etc.—and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. These issues, combined with new Coronavirus lockdowns overseas thanks to a new and particularly virulent strain of the virus, have caused Honda to stop taking orders for 10 of its most popular models.
Battery Specialist Swobbee Joins Honda, KTM, Yamaha, And Piaggio Consortium
On July 27, 2022, Berlin-based startup Swobbee officially joined the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium. That’s the group formed by Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha to develop compatible equipment and infrastructure to support widespread electrification across the industry. Who is Swobbee, and what is the company’s specialty? It bills itself...
Gear Maker REV'IT! Acquires Custom Racing Leathers Specialist Vircos
On August 1, 2022, REV’IT! announced the acquisition of Italian custom leather road racing suit specialist Vircos. The latter company has been around for about 30 years, and the pair first formally began collaborating in 2007. With REV’IT!s roots in adventure riding, and Vircos’ specialization in road racing, their two strengths were and are very complementary.
Honda Releases 2023 Africa Twin With New Liveries In Europe
It was in 2015 that Honda released what can be considered the modern-day Africa Twin, with the CRF1100L. It immediately captured the hearts of ADV and enduro fans thanks to its agile maneuverability, rally-inspired styling, and sophisticated electronics package. In 2018, the bike was released with several updates, including a premium Adventure Sports model. Fast forward to 2020, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports became available with a DCT.
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Gets New KRT Graphics
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is considered by many supersport aficionados as the holy grail when it comes to sportbikes. When it received an overhaul in 2021, the updated ZX-10R was clearly a cut above its predecessors, with revised bodywork, a new electronics package, and enhanced performance. Seeing massive success in the global racing scene, the ZX-10R is one of the most successful bikes in WSBK, having won the championship six years in a row.
More Details On Upcoming Zontes Three-Cylinder Engine Emerge
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes may not be a name you've ever heard of before, however, in China, neighboring Asian countries, and parts of Europe, Zontes is a well-recognized brand known for making budget-friendly low to mid-displacement motorcycles. Although not as established as the likes of CFMoto and Benelli, Zontes has showcased original designs in the past, and clearly looks to break the mold of stereotypical Chinese manufacturers.
Triumph-Bajaj Partnership Expected To Roll Out First Models In 2023
For quite some time, we've been hearing about Triumph's collaboration with Indian motorcycle manufacturer Baja Auto. We received our first look at what the two had been up to in February 2022. The simple, clean roadster design, backed by an all-new single-cylinder engine, will undoubtedly be a hit in the premium entry-level sector. Although displacement is not disclosed at this time, rumors suggest that it is in the 200cc to 250cc range.
Drag Race: Aprilia RSV4 RF Vs. Toyota Supra Turbo
What happens when you pit an Aprilia RSV4 RF against a Toyota Supra Turbo in a drag race? Of course, before you answer, you may want to respond with a few questions of your own. Important things like: Are either or both of these vehicles modded? What kind of power do they make? Who’s racing them, and what experience do they have?
