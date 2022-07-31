The Shark Nano Jet Helmet Is Ready For City Rides

I have a confession to make: I've never worn earplugs. For someone as ATGATT as I am, this seems like a pretty big oversight, right? Thing is, I never liked them and never thought I needed them. Decades of playing in bands, attending ear-shattering concerts, riding motorcycles with bad helmets, and parenting had done their damage. Why, I thought, should I bother with earplugs when my hearing was already shot? After my cross-country ride on my new Ural, however, my attitude regarding earplugs has changed and now I don't think I could ever ride without them again thanks to EarPeace.

