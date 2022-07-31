Kitten Who Has Been Wandering Outside, Runs Toward Woman Who Changes Her Life Completely

Wow what a beauty. The feral I have been feeding is still a kitten I think about 9 or 10 months old and is finally warming up to me. Been playing with him and even petted him and scratched his head earlier today. I hope to tame him enough to get him fixed and maybe 1 day bring him indoors, at least in the outbuilding.
Many stone cold hearts would melt and warm up if they only took the chance to give a stray a home. That’s my story. A stray changed my life…for the better. God Bless the Kittie Rescuers!!!!!
What a cutie with black patches for brows & mustache. A kitten I rescued was a starving, skin & bones calico. I called my vet to have her put down and took her. There were plenty of chipmunks on my property so she shouldn't have been starving. Turned out she wasn't a hunter and perfectly healthy. Great cat for14 years. Just wasn't interested in hunting.
