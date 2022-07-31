National City residents concerned about violent crime but rates still low

www.cbs8.com
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
Big turnout for National Night Out at Chula Vista Police HQ
Many attend Chula Vista National Night Out at Police Headquarters. Police chief hopes event gives people an insight into work by law enforcement and improve relationships with community.
Girl, 15, Sentenced Following Assault, Hate Crime Convictions in Lakeside Stabbing
A 15-year-old Lakeside girl convicted for an attack on a woman that led to an allegedly racially-motivated stabbing of the victim’s daughter was ordered Wednesday to be committed to an urban camp for juvenile offenders. The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was found guilty...
Blind man stabbed; couple attacked trying to help him
A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
NBC San Diego
Blind Man Attacked With His Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a 72-year-old blind man, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old James Anthony...
kusi.com
Two men plead guilty to shooting a 17-year-old boy to death at Sunset View Park
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
Photos of man suspected of assaulting teen in South Bay released
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.
Suspected DUI Driver, 20, Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Coronado Crash
A 20-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his car at high speed into a lamppost in Coronado, killing one of his passengers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Erwin Mejia Ramos is accused in Friday’s crash that killed his backseat passenger,...
Homicide detectives investigate discovery of body in Lakeside pond
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An unidentified man was found dead early Monday in a pond near El Capitan High School, authorities reported. A call came into the Sheriff's office reporting a body lying in the pond just after 4 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a person down near Willow Road and State Route 67, San Diego Sheriff's Office said.
San Diego County Receives $6M Grant to Assist Those Leaving County Jail
San Diego County announced Monday that it has received $6 million in grant funding to help those released from jail with services such as behavioral health treatment and assistance in securing employment and housing. San Diego County’s award in Proposition 47 grant funding is earmarked for those leaving custody who...
Millete to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
The order from SD Superior Court Judge approves a request from the sister of May "Maya" Millete to compel Larry Millete to appear for an interview in the case to decide who will get guardianship.
Massive sewage spill from Tijuana pushed to San Diego by south swell
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Another huge sewage spill in the Tijuana River Valley is making its way to the ocean. And with a new south swell having arrived in San Diego County, the sewage will soon arrive in the waters off of Imperial Beach. Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina...
Police investigating after stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a stabbing near the Tivoli Bar and Grill in Gaslamp Quarter.
