[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge

Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
Photos From the Intense Thomas Fire
A two-story structure west of Miranda was destroyed in a blaze that started around 11:30 a.m. on August 4th. The fire spread to nearby trees and vegetation initiating a vigorous response from fire personnel. Salmon Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Miranda Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the incident with...
Alert Neighbor Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
Willow Creek motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run
SALYER, CA — A motorcyclist riding in the Trinity River area was injured on July 27 after a hit-and-run crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old motorcyclist Robert Binder from Willow Creek was driving west on California Route 299 near Campbell Ridge Road in Salyer when he crossed the double yellow lines onto the wrong side of the road.
Pickup on Fire Blocks Kenmar Road this Morning
A red pickup caught on fire this morning about 9:40 on Kenmar Road in Fortuna. Traffic control was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Rio Dell, There’s a New Chief in Town
Greg Allen, formerly of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, has been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the city of Rio Dell. Rio Dell Mayor, Debra Garnes led the swearing in ceremony for the new police chief with members of Chief Allen’s family in attendance in addition to Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, Supervisor Rex Bohn, Ferndale Chief of Police Ron Sligh, Fortuna Chief of Police Casey Day, Rio Dell Fire Chief Shane Wilson, and Chamber President Nick Angeloff as well as many community and law enforcement members.
Woman Taken to the Hospital With Serious Injuries After Domestic Violence Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Help Us, Help You
Today, like many days, readers poured onto our website to learn about a fire–today it was threatening to spread into the wildland. Some days the fire is close to home (literally, we brought you information as we packed our own Go-Bags and prepared our place for a possible fire.) Some days, the tragedies are in counties across northwestern California. Other days, the information is from further away. This last week, we’ve brought you the latest news on the fires and floods happening is Siskiyou County. Our photographer, Mark McKenna, was in the danger zone capturing images like the one below.
Wildwood Days Parade Salutes First Responders, Names Grand Marshal
John Coleman of Rio Dell will be the grand marshal in the city’s Wildwood Days parade this Saturday, Aug. 6. The theme of the parade, part of the annual, community-wide celebration, is a salute to first responders. Coleman, 73, retired this year from a half-century of work in the medical field, first as a respiratory therapist and then as a physician’s assistant.
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
Caltrans and Eureka Kick Off the Clean California Samoa Bridge Murals Project at Eureka Street Art Festival
Caltrans and the City of Eureka today kicked off the Samoa Bridge Murals project, part of this year’s annual Eureka Street Art Festival. The project is made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
2 New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations, 181 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s as well as one aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations including four residents in their 70s and one aged 80 or older were also reported. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced...
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
Fund It and They Will Come: Teachers Ask the SHUSD to Invest in Education
The public education system is not a business, yet it must be financially solvent; administrators are a necessity to keep the lights on as teachers go about the business of educating the youth of our community. As negotiations continue between teachers and administrators of the Southern Humboldt Unified School District, the two sides are trying to find common ground for the benefit of not just the students of the district, but the community as a whole.
Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating
Press release from Providence Humboldt County Hospitals:. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH) was one of just 431 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest CMS rating of five stars. Over 3000 hospitals...
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone
You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the Morris Graves Museum of Art
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, Aug 9th [13th] at 2:00! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
