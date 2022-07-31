Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates

foodgressing.com
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby Hazlewood
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
pointpubs.com
NEW COFFEE HOUSE, SALT LIFE STORE ARE COMING TO POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE
Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
Talkin’ Tacos To Open Two New South Florida Locations
While the addresses are forthcoming, both restaurants are slated to debut in 2023.
thewestsidegazette.com
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss
There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe. No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
tamaractalk.com
Chabad of Tamarac Invites Residents to Visit Israel on 8-day Tour
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac invites residents on an incredible tour of Israel. An eight-day trip in 2023 is open to all travelers, no matter their religious affiliation. The Land and the Spirit JLI Israel Experience by Chabad is an educational exploration of the Holy Land’s sites, history, geography, and spirit that will unearth travelers’ innate connection to Israel and its vibrant soul.
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on 34-storey Fort Lauderdale tower
Construction has begun on the 34-storey One River Fort Lauderdale project, which will contain 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 sq ft of ground-level retail space. Some $97m in funding has been raised by Bank OZK and JVP Management for the project, which is being conducted on behalf of investor Cain International and real estate company Oko Group.
