Drier weather may increase smoke over Sugarloaf fire, containment still 0%, helicopters and tankers assisting

Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
Governor appoints former Casper fire chief as Wyoming’s interim state fire marshal
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Mark Young to serve as the interim state fire marshal and director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young will step into the interim role with State Fire Marshal Mike Reed retiring after six years in the...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her two-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
