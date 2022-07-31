ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yes he has Davante Adams, but does Raiders’ Derek Carr say it’s his best WR group ever?

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O3uc_0gz8Tdyj00

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said it’s too early to tell if this is the best wide receiver group he’s had in his first nine seasons in the NFL — even with the addition of the best target he’s ever had in All Pro Davante Adams.

Back in 2016, the Raiders had a pretty good collection, too. That group included Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, who each notched over 1,000 yards in receptions. There was also Seth Roberts, who finished with 397 yards and five touchdowns.

The combination of Carr and those pass-catchers helped the Raiders get back to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

This year, the wide receiver corps is headed by Adams and Hunter Renfrow , with Mack Hollins , Demarcus Robinson , Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole playing complementary roles.

Not a single snap has been played, but Hollins, Robinson, Johnson and Cole figure to see some decent playing time Thursday when the Raiders open the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

More clarity within the position will come a week later after the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ll see,” Carr said Saturday. “On paper it looks great and exciting. I get that. I was excited for everyone that we’ve added. We’ve got to prove that. It’s an exciting time from where we go out to practice and can roll guys in and play at a high level, but practice and games are two different things. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

It’s unknown if Carr will see a series against the Jaguars, but he’s shown what it’s like to pair up with Adams during training camp, firing off a pass that was caught by the receiver through a tight window in one recent session.

It was a flashback to their days at Fresno State, where they set numerous records.

Carr has seen what Renfrow can do in the three seasons they’ve been together. Renfrow topped 1,000 yards last season for the first time in his young career.

Hollins had four touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins last season, while Robinson saw the end zone three times in 2021 for rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson, nicknamed T-Billy (his mom’s last name is Billy), has shown ability and promise. He had three touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 before joining the Raiders last season.

Cole played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 12 touchdowns. He joined the New York Jets last season and had 449 receiving yards and one TD.

Carr says he will always be optimistic about the future, even if taking it day by day.

“Keep enjoying the process,” he said. “Keep enjoying getting better with each receiver and see where that takes us.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Demarcus Robinson
Person
Seth Roberts
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Wr#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous

Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
FanSided

Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022

NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders-Jaguars: What to watch for in first preseason game of 2022

The NFL was put on notice when the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with Green Bay, acquiring arguably the league’s best WR in Adams. The All-Pro, reuniting with best friend and college teammate Derek Carr, will wear Raiders colors for the first time in a televised game. Adams, who had a monster season in Green Bay in 2021 (123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs), forms a “Big Three” with WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy