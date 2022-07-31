Grambling legend Wilbert Ellis hosts annual baseball camp

www.knoe.com
Related
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech kicks off first fall practice under Sonny Cumbie
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech first fall practice under first year head coach Sonny Cumbie is in the books. With their season opener against Missouri on the horizon, getting the first practice jitters was a big help for the Bulldogs.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech quarterback competition heats up as fall camp kicks off
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the Bulldogs fall camp begins, the number one story is the quarterback competition between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil. Luckily for Tech, both players have experience under head coach Cumbie’s offense with their time at TCU (Downing) and Texas Tech (McNeil). Only time will tell on who will take the field against Missouri on September 1st as the lead signal caller.
KNOE TV8
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KNOE TV8
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teases run for Lt. Governor in West Monroe
West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - In a speech at the Ouachita Green Awards Luncheon, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teased a run for lieutenant governor. “In the past, speakers haven’t made those trips and seen the actual needs of those communities,” Schexnayder told KNOE. “My goal was to go out and set a path to be able to see what communities needed and how I could help as a Speaker of the House.”
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Armadillos!
The El Dorado, Arkansas community is banding together to support education to help grow their future through many avenues. KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT. KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. On Point Global victims to receive $102M...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Army Veteran speaks out in favor of PACT Act
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes. Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cassidy says studies show the act will do little to bring down costs and could raise taxes. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City
Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were. found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate. sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one. count of First...
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests:. James Cowart Jr., 20 years of age, Choudrant, La. arrested on 6-8-22 for Illegal Use of a Weapon and 2 counts-Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Chantz Morgan, 24 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 6-26-22 for Disturbing...
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
KTBS
Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 21, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
Comments / 0